Alfa Romeo MiTo Supermini CGI Revival Has a Stelvio Face and a Jeep Avenger SUV Body

Alfa Romeo Type 955, aka the three-door MiTo supermini for the regular folk, was the quintessential Italian heritage spirit in a strong little ‘bottle of essence.’
And while to many, it looked cutesy enough to pay the premium MSRP, to others it felt just like a shrunken Alfa that was left ogling – both at the front and at the rear. In the end, none of the opinions mattered, as the small car only lived for a decade across a single generation.
Now Alfa Romeo is preoccupied with the fresh little Tonale subcompact crossover SUV, as well as the newly facelifted Giulia sedan and Stelvio compact crossover SUV. But what if the Italian automaker went a little back in time and decided to pick the MiTo thread all over again, much in the same quirky vein?
Well, since the all-new Tonale is already serving duties below the Stelvio CUV, that’s probably never going to happen in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, though, only the sky is the limit to digital artist imagination. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
Instead, let us present you with the curious case of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, who has recently decided to have a CGI go at imagining the digital return of the cutesy/hideous (depending on your POV) MiTo supermini. And there was a big CGI hodge-podge to make it happen.
So, what we have here is a revived Alfa Romeo MiTo now living the CGI crossover SUV lifestyle by way of sporting the bigger visage of the Stelvio CUV and inhabiting the unsuspecting body of the Jeep Avenger. Frankly, this CGI mashup is a bit pointless – not just because of the odd mix. But also, because the author did not even bother making the revived MiTo a fully electric vehicle – at least that would have justified the Avenger body snatching…
