New Alfa Romeo MiTo Reportedly Planned With Five Doors, Electric Powertrain

Alfa Romeo’s plans for the future include a whole bunch of models, from sedans to crossovers, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has confirmed, but could these be joined by a hatchback? It appears that the answer to this question might be ‘yes,’ as the MiTo is rumored to make a comeback.
As you can probably imagine, there is nothing solid to work with at the moment, as the alleged information was actually hinted at by the company’s UK chief, Damien Dally, to Autocar.
“The brand has a history of selling compact sporty cars, like the Alfasud, and it’s an interesting area of the market that’s high-volume and gives us a much wider offering,” Dally said. “The MiTo was a three-door car, but if it had five doors, the market would have been so much bigger. The next step in the path to electrification is full electric, and compact (albeit subcompact here) cars blend well, and use the car that’s most suitable to your needs.”
A hypothetical Alfa Romeo rival, with a premium twist, to the likes of the Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Polo, Renault Clio, Hyundai i20, and other subcompact hatchbacks could have a lot of things in common with Peugeot and Opel. That’s because it might use Stellantis’ e-CMP platform, shared with the 208 and Corsa, respectively, as well as the Citroen C4 and DS 3 Crossback. It might get the same powertrain as the Peugeot e-208 zero-emission model, which features a 134 hp motor, juiced up by a 50 kWh battery and has a 211-mile (340-km) range on the WLTP cycle.
In another scenario, the rumored next-gen MiTo could share its construction with the latest Fiat 500. However, that wouldn’t be the logical approach, as the 500 is a city car, whereas the Alfa Romeo will still be a supermini, albeit one with two more doors than its predecessor, which entered production at the Turin facility in Italy back in 2008, and was retired in 2018. The front-engine, front-wheel drive hatchback was related to the Opel Corsa D and Fiat Grande Punto and was offered with an assortment of gasoline and diesel engines, mated, depending on the configuration, to manual and automatic transmissions.
“The brand has a history of selling compact sporty cars, like the Alfasud, and it’s an interesting area of the market that’s high-volume and gives us a much wider offering,” Dally said. “The MiTo was a three-door car, but if it had five doors, the market would have been so much bigger. The next step in the path to electrification is full electric, and compact (albeit subcompact here) cars blend well, and use the car that’s most suitable to your needs.”
A hypothetical Alfa Romeo rival, with a premium twist, to the likes of the Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Polo, Renault Clio, Hyundai i20, and other subcompact hatchbacks could have a lot of things in common with Peugeot and Opel. That’s because it might use Stellantis’ e-CMP platform, shared with the 208 and Corsa, respectively, as well as the Citroen C4 and DS 3 Crossback. It might get the same powertrain as the Peugeot e-208 zero-emission model, which features a 134 hp motor, juiced up by a 50 kWh battery and has a 211-mile (340-km) range on the WLTP cycle.
In another scenario, the rumored next-gen MiTo could share its construction with the latest Fiat 500. However, that wouldn’t be the logical approach, as the 500 is a city car, whereas the Alfa Romeo will still be a supermini, albeit one with two more doors than its predecessor, which entered production at the Turin facility in Italy back in 2008, and was retired in 2018. The front-engine, front-wheel drive hatchback was related to the Opel Corsa D and Fiat Grande Punto and was offered with an assortment of gasoline and diesel engines, mated, depending on the configuration, to manual and automatic transmissions.