New Alfa Romeo MiTo Reportedly Planned With Five Doors, Electric Powertrain

More on this:

1 Alfa Romeo MiTo Successor Imagined as a Supermini, Doesn’t Make Sense

2 Alfa Romeo “e-MiTo” Rendered, Italian EV Doesn’t Look Half Bad

3 Alfa Romeo MiTo All But Gone From the Automaker's Lineup

4 Alfa Romeo MiTo Veloce Shows Up In Paris, It Has A Facelift

5 2016 Alfa Romeo MiTo Goes On Sale In Europe