Nissan Wants e-4ORCE for Europe, Brings eAWD System to X-Trail and Ariya SUVs

Those would be the X-Trail compact crossover SUV (aka Rogue in North America), as well as the Ariya battery electric compact crossoverproduced since early this year in Japan. As for ‘e-4ORCE,’ that is the commercial name for the company’s “advanced twin-motor all-wheel drive system designed for electrified and fully electric powertrains.”According to Nissan, the system has three focus areas, the novel electric motor control, theadministration, and chassis governance. As such, the e-4ORCE electrified AWD system is capable of delivering a “powerful and smooth drive, superior control & handling, confidence in all surface conditions, and comfort for all passengers.”Nissan is bringing to Europe the system “to offer confident and reassuring performance in all conditions.” As far as the X-Trail CUV is concerned, the fresh dual e-motor option comes with a maximum output of 154/213 ps/211 horsepower, even though its front e-motor has 150 kW/204 ps/201 hp, and the rear one develops no less than 100 kW/136 ps/134 hp.Thanks to its 10k faster rear torque response compared to a traditional, mechanical 4WD system, the Nissan X-Trail e-4ORCE will sprint to 62 mph/100 kph in as little as seven seconds. On the Nissan Ariya, the system has an even higher total output of 225kW (306 ps/302 hp). Thus, customers will experience an even quicker acceleration time of 5.7 seconds.“e-4ORCE is the latest of many forward-thinking technologies developed by Nissan over the years. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this innovative system on models like the Ariya e-4ORCE and the new Nissan X-Trail. We’re sure our customers will enjoy a noticeable difference in their driving experience” explained, Cliodhna Lyons, Vice President of Product Planning, at Nissan AMIEO.