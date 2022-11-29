Nissan Wants e-4ORCE for Europe, Brings eAWD System to X-Trail and Ariya SUVs

The Japanese automaker has recently decided to bring the “revolution of all-wheel-drive electrified technology” to the Old Continent, and the e-4ORCE system is now available for two particularly important models.
Those would be the X-Trail compact crossover SUV (aka Rogue in North America), as well as the Ariya battery electric compact crossover SUV produced since early this year in Japan. As for ‘e-4ORCE,’ that is the commercial name for the company’s “advanced twin-motor all-wheel drive system designed for electrified and fully electric powertrains.”
According to Nissan, the system has three focus areas, the novel electric motor control, the 4WD administration, and chassis governance. As such, the e-4ORCE electrified AWD system is capable of delivering a “powerful and smooth drive, superior control & handling, confidence in all surface conditions, and comfort for all passengers.”
Nissan is bringing to Europe the system “to offer confident and reassuring performance in all conditions.” As far as the X-Trail CUV is concerned, the fresh dual e-motor option comes with a maximum output of 154 kW/213 ps/211 horsepower, even though its front e-motor has 150 kW/204 ps/201 hp, and the rear one develops no less than 100 kW/136 ps/134 hp.
Thanks to its 10k faster rear torque response compared to a traditional, mechanical 4WD system, the Nissan X-Trail e-4ORCE will sprint to 62 mph/100 kph in as little as seven seconds. On the Nissan Ariya, the system has an even higher total output of 225kW (306 ps/302 hp). Thus, customers will experience an even quicker acceleration time of 5.7 seconds.
“e-4ORCE is the latest of many forward-thinking technologies developed by Nissan over the years. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this innovative system on models like the Ariya e-4ORCE and the new Nissan X-Trail. We’re sure our customers will enjoy a noticeable difference in their driving experience” explained, Cliodhna Lyons, Vice President of Product Planning, at Nissan AMIEO.
According to Nissan, the system has three focus areas, the novel electric motor control, the 4WD administration, and chassis governance. As such, the e-4ORCE electrified AWD system is capable of delivering a “powerful and smooth drive, superior control & handling, confidence in all surface conditions, and comfort for all passengers.”
Nissan is bringing to Europe the system “to offer confident and reassuring performance in all conditions.” As far as the X-Trail CUV is concerned, the fresh dual e-motor option comes with a maximum output of 154 kW/213 ps/211 horsepower, even though its front e-motor has 150 kW/204 ps/201 hp, and the rear one develops no less than 100 kW/136 ps/134 hp.
Thanks to its 10k faster rear torque response compared to a traditional, mechanical 4WD system, the Nissan X-Trail e-4ORCE will sprint to 62 mph/100 kph in as little as seven seconds. On the Nissan Ariya, the system has an even higher total output of 225kW (306 ps/302 hp). Thus, customers will experience an even quicker acceleration time of 5.7 seconds.
“e-4ORCE is the latest of many forward-thinking technologies developed by Nissan over the years. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this innovative system on models like the Ariya e-4ORCE and the new Nissan X-Trail. We’re sure our customers will enjoy a noticeable difference in their driving experience” explained, Cliodhna Lyons, Vice President of Product Planning, at Nissan AMIEO.