Breaking: Scuderia Ferrari Team Boss Mattia Binotto Officially Resigns, Successor Unknown

After weeks of speculation, Scuderia Ferrari’s Team Principal Mattia Binotto officially announced he is resigning and will leave the team at the end of the year.
For the last few weeks, there have been several rumors that Team Principal Mattia Binotto is to hand in his resignation. And on Tuesday, November 29, the team officially confirmed it.
53-year old Binotto, who has been with the team for 28 years, said that, “With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari.” He originally joined the team in 1995 as an engine engineer and took on the current role as Team Principal in 2019, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene.
He continued, “I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set. I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future.”
The Team Principal had a couple of challenging seasons in 2020 and 2021, but the team finished second in the 2022 World Constructors’ Championship. Although Ferrari had a solid start this season, a series of unreliability, strategy mix-ups, and driver mistakes took them out of the fight for the championship. Charles Leclerc took second place in the Driver’s Championship and Carlos Sainz finished in fifth place.
Binotto’s message concluded, “I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”
At the moment, Scuderia Ferrari didn’t appoint a new Team Principal, but the statement reads that “the process is expected to be finalized in the new year.”
