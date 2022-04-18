2023 Hyundai Palisade Gets Imagined “Shadow Line,” Hunkers Down on New Wheels

We recently got the chance – during the 2022 New York International Auto Show – to spend some time up close and personal with the updated 2023 Hyundai Palisade. So, color us impressed. And it seems that virtual automotive artists have also prepared their hall passes.
While no one can deny that South Korean brands Hyundai and Kia are getting better with their designs, some pixel masters think they continue with their philosophy “of styling for the sake of styling.” Alas, at least Marouane Bembli’s opinion was swayed by the new 2023 Palisade and its “more geometric, architectural approach.”
As such, we are not at all surprised that so quickly after its official presentation at 2022 NYIAS there is at least one cool virtual transformation looking to take things to the next digital level. Thus, Russia-based pixel master Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, quickly decided to give the upgraded 2023 Palisade his signature CGI treatment.
Fans of his prior exploits already know that we are talking about the fake, imagined “Shadow Line” makeover that is usually bestowed on highly popular real-world entries into the automotive market. For anyone else, this is a dark “chrome-delete style” transformation that usually does not go unnoticed or travel alone. Instead, the author also thinks a lowered suspension along with a new set of aftermarket wheels might do equal wonders.
And we tend to agree as the 2023 Hyundai Palisade along with the 2023 Kia Telluride and the recent Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L family were clearly among the SUV star attractions of the East Coast automotive show... and for plenty of good reason! However, there is just one final mention regarding this quick Palisade makeover: it would have been entirely suited if we were also told there were a few extra ponies under the (291-hp) 3.8-liter GDi hood, as well.
