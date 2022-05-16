2023 Caddy Escalade-V Becomes a Virtual 'Slade Baller, Lowered on Huge Wheels

Although some detractors might be keen to argue semantics, the 2023 Caddy Escalade-V was crowned as the automotive industry’s “most powerful full-size SUV.” It does not beat the DBX707 on a pony count. But it sure will in terms of being a true, virtual “baller.”
Launched in production back in 1998 to fight classics like the Range Rover or Lexus LX, as well as the Lincoln Navigator, the ‘Slade quickly became the sport utility vehicle credited with saving Cadillac – just like it happened with Porsche and its Cayenne crossover SUV. And, sure enough, it too became a bestseller. Plus, it is one of the best-known pop culture symbols wearing the Caddy badge – especially among those who love a lavish lifestyle, like hip-hop artists, for example.
Anyway, since Cadillac turned in the fifth-generation iteration, their Escalade managed to jump a level on the hype ladder, fighting for the aftermarket customization crown with posher members of the affluent SUV crowd, such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lambo Urus, or the Mercedes-AMG G 63, among others. Now, there is also a very good high-performance target, namely the 697-horsepower Aston Martin DBX707.
Somehow, we have a feeling that a 682-hp Escalade-V might have fewer ponies, but it will thoroughly exceed the British SUV in terms of “baller” attitude without a problem. And here is a virtual example, since deliveries have not started yet. Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has missed the opportunity to be the first out with a digitally murdered-out Escalade-V.
Alas, that is not necessarily a problem, since not everyone thinks an all-black atmosphere is always their best CGI aftermarket cup of tea. So, the pixel master started the personalization craze a little slower, with a lowered suspension setup, and a nice pair of humongous wheels. Well, we would have appreciated at least an additional, quick “Shadow Line” treatment.
