Dodge Viper Speedster Might Have Been a Fitting Elva, Aston V12, or Monza SP Rival

Because of their inherently cool yet troublesome features, real-world Speedster cars are rare these days. And they are also fully specialized, either focusing on extreme performance or sheer exclusivity.
An Ariel Atom or a Bac Mono might be loosely considered speedsters, but to be on point, we need to discuss stuff like the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, McLaren Elva, or Aston Martin V12 Speedster, mostly. However, do notice there is little to nothing in between – something that might have triggered the CGI bells for a certain pixel master.
Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, has decided to again play the digital Speedster trope – albeit with an almost modern twist. So, after learning the cool ways of 3D rendering, a lot of neat experiments quickly ensued. Among them was also the result of a little personal obsession – the C3 Chevy Corvette Speedster that was presumably imagined for a world where no one needs a top anymore.
Now the pixel master is back with yet another virtual Speedster and this one is for the Mopar crowd in general and the VX Dodge Viper-loving fans, in particular. Dubbed as the “simple” take on a Viper Speedster, this digital project was just an “excuse” for other stuff: “I was a little more focused on creating my environment and messing around with different textures on this one.”
Still, the CGI expert had enough time to contemplate the result and notice that “the front shot reminds me of a cat ready to attack for some reason (lol).” Well, the proportions might be just a little bit off, but we still appreciate the extreme attention to detail. Notice the tan leather providing the vintage contrast against the crimson body and also the classic pair of goggles sitting on top of the dashboard…
