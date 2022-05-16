Blown, 454CI Plymouth Prowler on 40s Turns a “Creepy Crawler” Off-Road Hot Rod

Although it tried hard with an extreme retro style and a 3.5-liter V6, the Plymouth/Chrysler Prowler was not exactly everyone’s pick for something too hot to handle when it was alive, between 1997 and 2002.
No need to take our word for granted, as the former embodiments of what we call today Stellantis – the Chrysler Corporation and DaimlerChrysler – only produced a little over 11,700 units in half a decade. Alas, with its quirky design and the desire to stand out in any crowd, it remains a part of (Plum Crazy) automotive history, and one can even bet that it is not without fans.
One of them has seemingly noticed too many buggies like Buckshot, Chenowth, or SXOR, and probably thought it was a clever idea to imagine the off-road Hot Rod that is tucked away inside the deepest inner child wishes based on the archetype… and an unsuspecting Plymouth Prowler. Well, the car that some say looked like a million dollars but had such a godawful powertrain, is now back from the dead, and with a CGI vengeance.
Actually, we would not go as far as to imagine this as retribution because we are pretty sure Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, got quickly inspired by the multitude of summer buggies and only had positive feelings when he kicked off this digital project. So, let us switch to a positive vibe, as well, and imagine this while bashing some beach dunes…
But before that, a word on the new – albeit virtual – characteristics. Aside from the most obvious additions, like the 40-inch Maxxis Tires or the blown 454ci big-block V8, this “Creepy Crawler” (as the pixel master entitled it) also comes with a multitude of additional, outrageous details. Such as the custom headers welded to a Caterham exhaust, or a manual transmission swap! Now that’s more like it…
