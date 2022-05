2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Coupe-SUV Aims to Give BMW's X6 M Some Digital Trouble

SUV

Well, everything is possible for virtual automotive artists, it seems. Including combining the edgy allure of the fifth-generation Caddy Escalade with the odd proportions of the quirky coupe-SUV niche . Made famous with the introduction of the mid-size BMW X6 back in 2007, the five-door crossovertype has been a favorite subject of banter ever since.Even today, the ultra-feisty X6 M is considered one of the easiest SUVs to hate out there – especially if someone is jealous of its capabilities or general ability to stand out in any club-going crowd. Still, no one should deny this Sports Activity Vehicle’s high-performance numbers, which include a 617 hp count from the 4.4-liter S63 twin-turbo V8, and a 3.7s time to 62 mph (100 kph), among others, in Competition form.Alas, someone has decided to give BMW’s favorite love/hate SUV discussion point (hey, the X7 LCI is still too fresh , the split-headlight hype will need to wait its turn!) some digital trouble by way of a full-size virtual competitor. It is the newly-released first-ever high-performance 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, of course, which comes with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm).However, it can only compete with the BMW X6 M and other coupe-SUV peers across the feisty virtual realm as General Motors is sure as Hell not going to offer a sloping-roof version from the factory. Especially not after the reception for this version – which arrives courtesy of the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media – has been more than lackluster. Well, everyone can see the fans probably have an edgy-to-sliding point…