2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Coupe-SUV Aims to Give BMW's X6 M Some Digital Trouble

The first-ever high-performance 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V aims to upset the full-size SUV balance of power with more oomph than a CT5-V Blackwing. Sure, it might not be as fast to 60 mph (96 kph) due to its sheer size, but how about making it look quicker than it really is?
Well, everything is possible for virtual automotive artists, it seems. Including combining the edgy allure of the fifth-generation Caddy Escalade with the odd proportions of the quirky coupe-SUV niche. Made famous with the introduction of the mid-size BMW X6 back in 2007, the five-door crossover SUV type has been a favorite subject of banter ever since.
Even today, the ultra-feisty X6 M is considered one of the easiest SUVs to hate out there – especially if someone is jealous of its capabilities or general ability to stand out in any club-going crowd. Still, no one should deny this Sports Activity Vehicle’s high-performance numbers, which include a 617 hp count from the 4.4-liter S63 twin-turbo V8, and a 3.7s time to 62 mph (100 kph), among others, in Competition form.
Alas, someone has decided to give BMW’s favorite love/hate SUV discussion point (hey, the X7 LCI is still too fresh, the split-headlight hype will need to wait its turn!) some digital trouble by way of a full-size virtual competitor. It is the newly-released first-ever high-performance 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, of course, which comes with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm).
However, it can only compete with the BMW X6 M and other coupe-SUV peers across the feisty virtual realm as General Motors is sure as Hell not going to offer a sloping-roof version from the factory. Especially not after the reception for this version – which arrives courtesy of the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media – has been more than lackluster. Well, everyone can see the fans probably have an edgy-to-sliding point…
Even today, the ultra-feisty X6 M is considered one of the easiest SUVs to hate out there – especially if someone is jealous of its capabilities or general ability to stand out in any club-going crowd. Still, no one should deny this Sports Activity Vehicle’s high-performance numbers, which include a 617 hp count from the 4.4-liter S63 twin-turbo V8, and a 3.7s time to 62 mph (100 kph), among others, in Competition form.
Alas, someone has decided to give BMW’s favorite love/hate SUV discussion point (hey, the X7 LCI is still too fresh, the split-headlight hype will need to wait its turn!) some digital trouble by way of a full-size virtual competitor. It is the newly-released first-ever high-performance 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, of course, which comes with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm).
However, it can only compete with the BMW X6 M and other coupe-SUV peers across the feisty virtual realm as General Motors is sure as Hell not going to offer a sloping-roof version from the factory. Especially not after the reception for this version – which arrives courtesy of the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media – has been more than lackluster. Well, everyone can see the fans probably have an edgy-to-sliding point…