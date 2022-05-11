CGI-Augmented 2023 BMW X7 M60i Gets Proper, Murdered-Out Slammed Widebody

When BMW kicked off the controversial split-headlight design party with the 2023 X7 LCI, it seemed the flagship SUV would become the absolute darling of virtual automotive artists. But times soon proved they are a-changin,’ as the song said.
A few days after pixel masters jumped at the chance of playing with the G07 luxury SUV – for all the right and wrong reasons – the Bavarian automaker doubled down on the polemics with the introduction of its G70, seventh-generation 2023 BMW 7 Series/i7 pair. And the CGI experts seemed to never look back.
That was kind of sad, some digital content creators might have thought, as we noticed the virtual artists were on to something cool with the odd full-size crossover. Just think about the “Dark Shadow” CGI edition that quickly and quite easily turned the X7 into Batman’s family-friendly SUV. Or, better yet, remember the angry-looking example that was virtually jacked up with a full widebody aerodynamic kit and humongous aftermarket wheels.
Now, Russia-based virtual artist Mikhail Sachko, better known as mikhail_sachko on social media, defies CGI conventions yet again and approaches the X7 LCI in a big way without even bothering to digitally look at the 7 Series/i7 sedan flagships beforehand. Perhaps that is for the better, as prior extreme mutations have only made things worse for the odd limousine. The X7, on the other hand, lends itself pretty well to CGI tuning jobs that exacerbate (or exaggerate) some of the more extreme traits.
This design project takes the form of a “classic” Americana trope, pushing the virtual pedal to the metal for murdered-out fans. But the all-black styling is just part of the digital build process, seconded by an aggressive widebody aero kit, massive deep-dish-style wheels clad in competition rubber, and a thoroughly slammed attitude. Plus, let us not forget about the humongous dual-layer side exhausts, which probably hint at massive M60i enhancements taking place under the hood as well!
