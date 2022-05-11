CGI Rolls-Royce Wraith Gets Controversial Livery, It's Also a Wheelie Monster

Although some might say it’s virtually no fuss when trying to go fast in a straight line, most automotive enthusiasts understand that it’s incredibly hard to be quick at the dragstrip. No matter the ride setup!
When checking out specialized YouTube channels like DRACS, the carefully selected videos and quarter-mile dragstrip heroes make it look easy to nail the best reaction time, elapsed time, and/or trap speeds. But there’s an art to it, and not everyone can deliver the fabled low-second passes. Alas, that is valid for the real world.
Over across the virtual realm, quite anything is possible, and the well-known “always expect the unexpected” saying translates into digital madness. Or, for example, into a Rolls-Royce Wraith sporting a controversial livery and engaging in polemic-inducing quarter-mile drag race practice! Oh, and a wheelie, of course!
Well, now that Rolls-Royce has ceased production for the full-size luxury grand tourer with suicide doors, everyone knows this is nothing but wishful thinking. Alas, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, has had yet another gorgeous idea done just to make sure purists look away. And perhaps someone will get tempted – one day – to try such an insane setup with a real-world build project.
Do not get your hopes up too much given the collector factor involved with the discontinued Wraith and until then let us ogle freely at the crazy setup. Surely, this is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea – from many different POVs. Some of them are more than obvious – such as the livery that advertises a certain type of “poison,” even according to the author’s own words.
Others, on the other hand, are just as barefaced, like the wheelie stance. Or the fact that we are dealing with a British GT that morphed into a crazy, rough, untamed dragstrip hero with protruding engine gear (or is it plain hoodless?), massive asphalt-hugging race tires, and probably all the horsepower needed to teach even a Bugatti Chiron a lesson in terms of straight-line acceleration!
