Audi A4 e-tron Render Looks Like the EV That Could Smack the Grille off the BMW i4’s Face

With virtually all carmakers embracing battery electric power, we can expect to see fully electric models appear in pretty much every single segment there is, within the next 5-10 years. We’re here to talk about premium sports sedans though, like the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4.
Things are kind of quiet on the home front, regarding the latter. BMW has already unveiled an i3 sedan model for China, while the i4 Gran Coupe is available all over the map – priced from $55,400 in the United States, by the way.
Meanwhile, all we know about the Audi A4 is that a next-gen model is currently in its prototype testing phase and that it’s likely to look a lot less boring than the current-gen car. I can feel myself falling asleep just thinking about it.
Anyway, the Ingolstadt brand can’t afford to fall behind with regards to electrification, which is why we can expect to see an e-tron version of the all-new A4 sometime within the next couple of years, perhaps as soon as 2023. This model will not only rival the likes of the BMW i4 or the Neue Klasse next-gen fully electric 3 Series, but also the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.
“There will be an e-tron GT in the [A4-sized segment as well. We’re working on this right now,” Audi design boss Marc Lichte told Autocar back in 2019. Lichte went on to add that this upcoming electric sedan will be built on the carmaker’s PPE architecture, which is shared with Porsche.
So then, what might such a vehicle look like? Well, Bernhard Reichel used the A6 e-tron concept as a blueprint, shortened the wheelbase, added production mirrors and door handles, resulting in an interesting take on this upcoming A4-segment EV sedan.
It looks ultra-modern and quite sporty, even more so than the BMW i4, although it’s way too early to draw any parallels seen as how the latter is actually real and this so-called A4 e-tron exists only in the Matrix.
