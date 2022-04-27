2024 Audi A4 Avant Spied Testing With Shrunken Grille, Do You Like It Better Now?

Blowing seven candles off its birthday cake this year, the B9 generation Audi A4 is facing the axe, with the Ingolstadt company currently working on its successor. The B10 is supposedly a few months away from being introduced, and until that happens, prototypes keep getting scooped in the open.
Captured on camera by our spy photographers in Germany, the latest had a thick layer of camouflage wrapped around its entire body meant to hide the changes. However, since the engine needs to breathe, they left the grille and center lower air intake unwrapped, revealing a smaller design for the former, and bigger one for the latter.
This is a rather surprising move from Audi, especially in this day and age, when most car designers have brash approaches when it comes to sketching out new grilles. It will be interesting to see how this move will work with the evolutionary design of the next-gen A4, which will also get new door handles, and a roofline that appears to be a bit more arched towards the back end.
So far, the scooped prototypes were equipped with provisional taillights, and the latest one to smile for the camera makes no exception. The tailgate has gone down the evolutionary route too, and the bumper looks much cleaner. Don’t mind those basic tailpipes coming out of the diffuser, as by the time the car debuts, they should be encased in fake trim. It is also worth noting that the roof antenna is smaller, and the tailgate wing bigger, and more curvaceous.
A battery-electric model isn’t ruled out at all, but more realistically, it will launch with the usual 2.0-liter gasoline engines, and perhaps one (or more) diesels for Europe. Mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids will likely be included too, and the RS 4 will still sit at the top of the range. The unveiling might take place later this year or in early 2023, and the lineup will be completed by the Sedan, and jacked-up Allroad.
