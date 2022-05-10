Modern Subaru Overlanding or Vintage VW Off-Roader Is a Pure Green CGI Choice

Frankly, if one had to choose between these two digital off-road/overlanding projects solely based on real-world exploits, Subaru would probably win. But do remember VW also builds great 4x4s.
And I am not being ironic as to give the Lambo supercars as an example. Rather, let us keep it simple and think of how cool the VW Amarok mid-size pickup truck really is. But then, perhaps Subaru symmetrical AWD diehard fans would jump out of their way to prove me wrong…
So, let us take this little comparison into the virtual realm, where everything is possible, from Bugatti Chirons entering the Fury Road because their Mad Max world is fire and blood to an old and derelict B2 VW Santana Variant (also known as Passat or Corsar, Carat, and even Quantum elsewhere) looking more than ready for an overlanding adventure.
The latter comes forward courtesy of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back for a vintage moment with his CGI “Touring the world!” periplus. In between other stuff, such as splitting the headlights of additional BMW models (X6, 8 Series Gran Coupe LCI, etc.) or playing with Geely’s Zeekr 01 to make it a luxury EV sedan instead of a five-door shooting brake, the pixel master also had a classic moment of respite.
Perhaps he was getting CGI-ready for an imaginative road trip and just thought his digital VW Santana Variant Off-Roader would be perfect for the overlanding job. Perfectly fresh, if you ask us, which is the main reason (that, and the overlander ethos) for lining this up next to Mo Aoun’s subtler green Subaru overlander. The CGI expert better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media has a modern take on the matters, playing with the recent Wilderness trope to hulking off-road tire extremes! So, which one looks better?
