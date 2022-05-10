Ram 1500 EV Imagined With Futuristic Cues, But There's a Big Chinese Catch

Stellantis, through its dedicated Ram Trucks brand, may hold the OEM horsepower crown in terms of ICE pickup trucks but it is about to get left behind in the EV revolution. After all, their rivals already have the 2022 F-150 Lightning and 2024 Silverado EV, right?
So, Ford has recently kicked off production for their EV pickup truck contender while General Motors has the luxury of being fashionably late with the 2024 Silverado because they already sell the GMC Hummer EV for (probable) hefty profits. Meanwhile, a little startup called Rivian has also outpaced Tesla’s Cybertruck to the market with their R1T truck.
Alas, Stellantis is only showing off bold EV plans and mere teasers for their Ram 1500 EV that could allegedly land as early as the 2024MY – even Musk’s edgy pickup truck has been seen, tested, and delayed in plain sight. Thus, is anyone surprised that virtual automotive artists are constantly trying to bring some unofficial CGI light into the mystery looks of this easy-going EV pickup truck contender?
Many pixel masters have used the official teasers, thus uncovering – with various degrees of success – the possible styling of Stellantis’ 2024 Ram 1500 EV pickup truck. Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as “KDesign AG” on social media, on the other digital hand, was quick to catch the latest EV pickup truck news and fully CGI-exploit them.
Not long ago, the good folks over at CarNewsChina showed us the patent-revealed design of an upcoming Chinese electric pickup truck from Sany Group – a company that’s greatly experienced with workhorses, as it solely builds “excavators, cranes, and trucks,” as well as wind turbines, according to the publication. Alas, the Sany EV pickup truck was too futuristic not to warrant a second CGI look.
As such, it has now morphed into America’s Ram 1500 EV using the minimalist Chinese EV pickup truck styling and elements from the current Ram 1500 ICE range. We know it is merely wishful thinking, but do you dig it?
