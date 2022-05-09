C2 Chevy Corvette Feels Virtually Rad. Is It Enough to Make IMSA's ALMS Great Again?

When discussing cool sports cars, “America’s sports car” is never too far away from sweeping the laurels. And it seems the C2 iteration occupies a special place in some hearts and minds, even if only virtually.
Hugo Silva, the pixel master better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, is back with a third Americana attempt, this time revolving around the second-generation Chevy Corvette. So, the CGI expert first intertwined his main Euro and JDM passions with a wistful, early 1960s Ford F-100 for some low widebody racing dreams.
Then, the virtual artist also gave way to some digital Mercury rising for everyone to have a taste of what a slammed twin-turbo Montego coupe might become one widebody restomod day. Now, his racing-inspires-all borderline obsession is back on U.S. soil, complete with a menacingly dark C2 Chevy Corvette.
And this is one major representative of the classic car breed that might easily help make the American Le Mans Series great again. But only if someone would dare to make it a hulking, caged reality. Of course, it would need to be complete with the bulging hood, massive wide arches, the lowered attitude, and all the rest of the racing goodies. Unfortunately, there is just one other issue besides the fact this C2 is merely wishful thinking.
Remember, IMSA (the International Motor Sports Association) merged both Grand-Am Road Racing and the American Le Mans Series into a new premiere series - the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and we are not so sure NASCAR would allow them to reopen ALMS too soon. Alas, one can always hope, and also dream of how this rad classic would turn into a turbulent racer packing the biggest Chevy engine it could find. Perhaps a ZZ632/1000 would do the trick?
