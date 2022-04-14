Ram 1500 EV Concept Will Debut This Year, Production Version Due 2024

Ford has the F-150 Lightning, General Motors waxes lyrical about the Hummer EV, and the Biggest of the Big Three is also developing full-electric versions of the half-ton Silverado and Sierra. But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which operates alongside Groupe PSA under the Stellantis umbrella for a year now, doesn’t have anything to show in this regard.
That, however, will change. The first sign of an electric Ram 1500 came during the Stellantis EV Day last year when the cross-border merger confirmed a multitude of platforms. One of them is called STLA Frame, referencing a body-on-frame architecture as you’d expect of a large workhorse.
Battery packs ranging from 159 to more than 200 kWh also need to be mentioned, along with a driving range of up to 500 miles (800 kilometers). Developed for applications that measure 5,400 millimeters (212.6 inches) to 5,900 millimeters (232.2 inches) fore to aft, the STLA Frame seems perfectly suited for a half-ton pickup. During the Stellantis EV Day, the Ram 1500 BEV was also confirmed for series production sometime in 2024.
Following a few teasers, the pickup truck specialist announced that a range-extended powertrain is on the horizon as well. The latest development in the Ram 1500 BEV saga comes from Automotive News, which understands that a concept will be presented this year. AN was reassured that the zero-emission truck will hit the assembly line in 2024, as previously announced.
What else should prospective customers look forward to? “The revolution begins not when the first electric truck rolls off the line, but when the best electric truck rolls off the line,” said Ram in the featured video.
If FCA would’ve developed it alone, I wouldn’t have believed this statement. But with the help of Groupe PSA and a very ambitious Carlos Tavares at the helm of Stellantis, Ram may actually deliver on its promise.
