Ford F-150 Lightning Got His "OK-To-Buy" Status, Starts Shipping to Dealers

The Ford F-150 Lightning will arrive at a dealership near you after the Dearborn carmakers issued “OK-To-Buy” status for all trims of the electric truck. This means that the preproduction phase is over and the vehicles are ready to be sold for profits in the coming days.
The all-electric F-150 Lightning had its official production start event on April 24 at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Since then, the production has moved from the preproduction phase and Ford says it’s ready to begin shipments to dealers, according to members of the F-150 Lightning forums. This means that the truck will start popping up at dealerships across the U.S. as soon as next week.
“I can confirm that the F-150 Lightning has officially achieved OKTB (OK-To-Buy) status for all trims,” wrote one user of the F150Lightningforum.com. “OKTB means that preproduction has ended, supply and assembly readiness has been established and the vehicle is finally saleable to the public. The first batches have been completed and are ready to be shipped to dealers and end customers.”
The information has been confirmed for Teslarati.com by a Ford representative, who also said the company will begin shipping F-150 Lightning units to dealership locations "in the coming days." This is great news for the 200,000 reservation holders who are eagerly waiting to be the first customers of Ford’s electric pickup. They consider this “history in the making”, mirroring Jim Farley’s enthusiasm when comparing the F-150 Lightning’s production start to the launch of the Ford Model T.
Nevertheless, Ford still needs to ramp up the production to a meaningful level if it wants to keep all reservation holders happy and start taking new reservations. As you recall, Ford stopped taking reservations a while back, for fear it would be impossible to fulfill them all in a timely fashion.
The F-150 Lightning has proved to be very popular with customers and Ford has revised the production figures several times already. The initial production plan was for 40,000 units per year, but since then, Ford has made arrangements to reach 150,000 units per year. The company also aims to get to a production capacity of 600,000 units per year by the end of next year for all its electric vehicles combined.
