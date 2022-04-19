autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

CGI Porsche Taycan 911 GT3 “Limoncello” Adopts Both RWB and Aero Warrior Styles

Home > News > Renderings
19 Apr 2022, 08:30 UTC ·
Some say that Porsche’s 992-generation 911 GT3 is the best high-performance sports car of 2022, while others only have eyes for the Stuttgart-based company’s Tesla fighter. Well, how about meeting in the middle for a compromise?
Porsche Taycan 911 GT3 Limoncello RWB Aero Warrior rendering by mikhail_sachko 8 photos
Porsche Taycan 911 GT3 Limoncello RWB Aero Warrior rendering by mikhail_sachkoPorsche Taycan 911 GT3 Limoncello RWB Aero Warrior rendering by mikhail_sachkoPorsche Taycan 911 GT3 Limoncello RWB Aero Warrior rendering by mikhail_sachkoPorsche Taycan 911 GT3 Limoncello RWB Aero Warrior rendering by mikhail_sachkoDatsun 620 Pre-Runner rendering by mikhail_sachkoDatsun 620 Pre-Runner rendering by mikhail_sachkoDatsun 620 Pre-Runner rendering by mikhail_sachko
The coveted title for Porsche’s 921 GT3 was massively favored by an important absentee – the yet unreleased 2023 C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 if you ask us. Alas, the 992 generation is indeed probably the best-ever 911, so the fight would have been a close one, anyway.

However, what happens when people want to be sporty and sustainable at the same time? Porsche would say they should empty their bank accounts and grab one of the available 2022 Taycan versions. But some folks just love traditional two-door sports car design too much. So, perhaps a “little” compromise might be in order, if only virtually.

Russia-based virtual artist Mikhail Sachko, better known as mikhail_sachko on social media, defies so many conventions we do not even know where to start... for a second. First, this pixel master is usually quite patriotic and puts Russian-made cars and trucks into the CGI perspective, above all. Alas, something happened not long ago, and he graced the Internet with a cool Rockstar-branded Datsun 620 Pre-Runner pickup truck.

Now, probably just to show his Euro love next after the JDM/Baja passion, his follow-up mashup targets were a Porsche 911 GT3 and Taycan EV sedan. Conjoined to form a new two-door wonder, this virtual project imagines a gray 2022 Porsche Taycan 911 GT3 called “Limoncello” for very subtle reasons – like the trim details on the aftermarket wheels, brake pads, or the full cockpit roll cage.

But wait, there is more quirkiness than just a CGI mashup. The author also mentions RWB (RAUH-Welt Begriff) as the source of inspiration for the outrageously slammed widebody attitude. Plus, if you ask us, there is also a little bit of Mopar Aero Warriors influence...





Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery includes a prior Datsun 620 Pre-Runner digital prject from the same author.

Porsche taycan RWB widebody kit Mopar Aero Warriors rendering mikhailsachko porsche taycan Porsche 911 GT3
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories