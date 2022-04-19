CGI Porsche Taycan 911 GT3 “Limoncello” Adopts Both RWB and Aero Warrior Styles

Some say that Porsche’s 992-generation 911 GT3 is the best high-performance sports car of 2022, while others only have eyes for the Stuttgart-based company’s Tesla fighter. Well, how about meeting in the middle for a compromise?
The coveted title for Porsche’s 921 GT3 was massively favored by an important absentee – the yet unreleased 2023 C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 if you ask us. Alas, the 992 generation is indeed probably the best-ever 911, so the fight would have been a close one, anyway.
However, what happens when people want to be sporty and sustainable at the same time? Porsche would say they should empty their bank accounts and grab one of the available 2022 Taycan versions. But some folks just love traditional two-door sports car design too much. So, perhaps a “little” compromise might be in order, if only virtually.
Russia-based virtual artist Mikhail Sachko, better known as mikhail_sachko on social media, defies so many conventions we do not even know where to start... for a second. First, this pixel master is usually quite patriotic and puts Russian-made cars and trucks into the CGI perspective, above all. Alas, something happened not long ago, and he graced the Internet with a cool Rockstar-branded Datsun 620 Pre-Runner pickup truck.
Now, probably just to show his Euro love next after the JDM/Baja passion, his follow-up mashup targets were a Porsche 911 GT3 and Taycan EV sedan. Conjoined to form a new two-door wonder, this virtual project imagines a gray 2022 Porsche Taycan 911 GT3 called “Limoncello” for very subtle reasons – like the trim details on the aftermarket wheels, brake pads, or the full cockpit roll cage.
But wait, there is more quirkiness than just a CGI mashup. The author also mentions RWB (RAUH-Welt Begriff) as the source of inspiration for the outrageously slammed widebody attitude. Plus, if you ask us, there is also a little bit of Mopar Aero Warriors influence...
