Unofficial 2022 Dodge Ramcharger Is a TRX Monster, Out for Bronco Blood

It's 2022 and two of America's most iconic SUVs, the Ford Bronco and the Chevrolet Blazer, are back in showrooms. Granted, while the modern Bronco is an accurate tribute to Ford's no-nonsense SUV, the Blazer is a watered-down crossover. But what if Dodge would revive the Ramcharger? Would it be a rugged, off-road capable hauler or just a crossover suitable for city streets?
Well, it's a question that won't get an answer anytime soon. That's mostly because Dodge is not planning on reviving the iconic nameplate. Sure, there have been some rumors since the Ford Bronco returned into showrooms, but Dodge is now busy working on the Hornet, a compact crossover based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale.
But this new rendering by Instagram's "jlord8" provides a spectacular answer of the digital variety, in the form of a two-door, SUV version of the Ram 1500 TRX. Yup, this unofficial revival of the Dodge Ramcharger packs the supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out a whopping 702 horsepower in the Ram TRX.
That would be enough to obliterate the range-topping Ford Bronco Raptor, which features a turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at more than 400 horsepower. The 2022 Ramcharger TRX would also have enough oomph to give super SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue a run for their money. All while boasting gear that would make it one of the most off-road capable haulers out there.
Too bad it's just a rendering, right?
Dodge introduced the Ramcharger back in 1974 as a full-size SUV based on a shortened-wheelbase version of the D Series truck chassis. It was developed to go against the Chevrolet K5 Blazer, which GM had introduced in 1969. But it also competed against the Bronco, which Ford turned into a full-size vehicle in 1977.
Available only as a two-door hauler, the Ramcharger was redesigned in 1981 and remained in production until 1993. While the U.S. version was discontinued, the second-gen Ramcharger was offered until 1996 in Mexico. Dodge also produced a Ram-based third-generation SUV south of the border from 1999 to 2001.
From 1974 to 1981, the Ramcharger was sold alongside an identical Plymouth sibling, called the Trail Duster. It was the division's only SUV offering.
Will the Ramcharger make a comeback just like the Ford Bronco did? It's highly unlikely. But even if it will, Chrysler's Hellcat engine is on its way out so it will probably be a hybrid. Yup, this leaves us with yet another cool vehicle that we can't have, but that's how the cookie crumbles nowadays.
But this new rendering by Instagram's "jlord8" provides a spectacular answer of the digital variety, in the form of a two-door, SUV version of the Ram 1500 TRX. Yup, this unofficial revival of the Dodge Ramcharger packs the supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out a whopping 702 horsepower in the Ram TRX.
That would be enough to obliterate the range-topping Ford Bronco Raptor, which features a turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at more than 400 horsepower. The 2022 Ramcharger TRX would also have enough oomph to give super SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue a run for their money. All while boasting gear that would make it one of the most off-road capable haulers out there.
Too bad it's just a rendering, right?
Dodge introduced the Ramcharger back in 1974 as a full-size SUV based on a shortened-wheelbase version of the D Series truck chassis. It was developed to go against the Chevrolet K5 Blazer, which GM had introduced in 1969. But it also competed against the Bronco, which Ford turned into a full-size vehicle in 1977.
Available only as a two-door hauler, the Ramcharger was redesigned in 1981 and remained in production until 1993. While the U.S. version was discontinued, the second-gen Ramcharger was offered until 1996 in Mexico. Dodge also produced a Ram-based third-generation SUV south of the border from 1999 to 2001.
From 1974 to 1981, the Ramcharger was sold alongside an identical Plymouth sibling, called the Trail Duster. It was the division's only SUV offering.
Will the Ramcharger make a comeback just like the Ford Bronco did? It's highly unlikely. But even if it will, Chrysler's Hellcat engine is on its way out so it will probably be a hybrid. Yup, this leaves us with yet another cool vehicle that we can't have, but that's how the cookie crumbles nowadays.