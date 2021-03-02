LS-Swapped Ford Mustang With 8 Turbos Hits The Dyno, Silences The Haters

2021 Dodge Ramcharger TRX 2-Door Render Looks Like a Short-Bodied Bronco Rival

The world doesn't need more SUVs? True, it just needs more interesting ones, as proven by the huge demand for the new Ford Bronco . Right now, Dodge/Ram doesn't have an answer to that, but we think a Ramcharger would be perfect and a 2-door with a short wheelbase is the most interesting. 8 photos SUV nameplate, the Blazer. While it's commercially successful, it doesn't bring back any of that retro charm. It's actually what we expected from modern General Motors, who like to play it quite safe.



Back in the early 1970s, before SUVs were really a thing, GM and Ford were making almost all the multi-purpose vehicle money with the Bronco and Blazer. The folks at the Chrysler group wanted a slice of the pie. They developed this AW-100 Ramcharger and the PW-100, which was the



If we're honest, the



This latest rendering by wb.artist20 proposes a very interesting short-wheelbase SUV with just two doors. Not only does this have the long rear window specific to the Ramcharger of old, but it would also provide excellent approach and departure angles in combination with the large tires.



The bespoke widebody fenders, hood scoop, and rugged face of the TRX obviously contribute to the appeal of this digital creation, but it's also completely overkilled. While we remember the 318, the 360 or the 440 V8s, the Ramcharger also offered the 225 Slant Six option and 2WD because gas got really expensive.



If you think about it, the endless reliability of that smaller engine is what all Chrysler products are missing right now. But even if it gets 8 miles to the gallon, we'd still buy a short-wheelbase TRX model like this.



