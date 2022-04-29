2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Walkaround Reveals Unique Features to Get Obsessed With

Well into 2022, the Ford Bronco hype is nowhere near the end, even though some focused outlets seem a bit out of phase with stuff happening around them. Alas, it is always better to be (fashionably) late than to never arrive at the party.
This could be the punchline for the entire sixth-generation, reinvented Ford Bronco series, as nothing seems to have worked as planned when it comes to fulfilling a pre-ordained schedule. Well, it seems that everyone (save for the clients, as some of them are still waiting for their orders to be fulfilled!) has become reconciled with Ford’s tardiness – including their partners over at The Bronco Nation.
The supposedly independent community has taken long enough, but they have finally delivered another one of their signature walkaround features – for the new Everglades special edition. We were expecting this sometime back in February when the online configurator tool was updated, and anyone could play with the options for the $53k top trim/limited series. Oh well, at least they show genuine appreciation for the special model – including a counter to see how many times Matt, the host, will say “Everglades!”
Well, it was probably all good fun to break the monotony of exposing those “hidden” unique features. Besides, all ironies and 26 mentions of the word Everglades aside, this top-level Bronco does have a lot of good stuff going on for itself. Such as the new Eruption Green metallic or Desert Sand paintjobs, rugged 17-inch alloys to bode well for the included Sasquatch package goodies, washable marine-grade vinyl seats, as well as the off-road-focused little details.
What we do not like, on the other hand, is the high price tag corroborated with the exclusive Everglades availability of the smaller 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine. That is a valid concern, especially since the slightly more affordable Wildtrak has the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 onboard, and the much cheaper Badlands has access to both…
The supposedly independent community has taken long enough, but they have finally delivered another one of their signature walkaround features – for the new Everglades special edition. We were expecting this sometime back in February when the online configurator tool was updated, and anyone could play with the options for the $53k top trim/limited series. Oh well, at least they show genuine appreciation for the special model – including a counter to see how many times Matt, the host, will say “Everglades!”
Well, it was probably all good fun to break the monotony of exposing those “hidden” unique features. Besides, all ironies and 26 mentions of the word Everglades aside, this top-level Bronco does have a lot of good stuff going on for itself. Such as the new Eruption Green metallic or Desert Sand paintjobs, rugged 17-inch alloys to bode well for the included Sasquatch package goodies, washable marine-grade vinyl seats, as well as the off-road-focused little details.
What we do not like, on the other hand, is the high price tag corroborated with the exclusive Everglades availability of the smaller 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine. That is a valid concern, especially since the slightly more affordable Wildtrak has the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 onboard, and the much cheaper Badlands has access to both…