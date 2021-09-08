Ford Professional Reviews Base 2021 Bronco, Thinks It Looks Better Than F-150

Courtesy of its success, the 2021 Ford Bronco has currently hit a gridlock as the Blue Oval company was forced to shut down reservations for the near future. Luckily, there are still ways to get your hands on at least one example.
Cue to Mitchell S. Watts, the host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube, who is the face and voice of a very active (on social media) Ford dealership in Birmingham, Alabama. They have become quite well known after years of trying to make an online name for themselves because of the popularity of the latest releases from the Detroit automaker.
Care to know something about the 2022 Maverick trims and features – no worries, they have that covered. Want to find out a little more about the successful 2021 Bronco SUV? Well, Watts just sold his 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor to get a 2021 Bronco Badlands and get it modified with lots and lots of aftermarket goodies. Even the all-new 2022 F-150 Lightning got properly dissected by the Ford expert.
But wait, there’s more. In the latest video (embedded below) there’s a base, Shadow Black 2021 Bronco. It’s not there to be sold, actually. Instead, Watts promises to give away the bare-bones 4-Door once the channel hits a certain threshold. We all know how that works, so let’s get on with the goodies. Before the giveaway kicks in there is still plenty of time for a thorough walkaround (notice the Mustang and Ford GT lurking in the background!).
As always, all the correct timestamps are displayed in the description, so one can easily jump to the most interesting parts. As for our own two cents, we noticed the host is quite mesmerized even by this no-frills Bronco, which retails from $28,500 or $33,200 (2- or 4-Door). Better yet, he thinks the soft-top-equipped SUV even beats the base 2021 F-150 for looks.
Well, beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder, but fret not, because the Bronco will get even better. As such, Watts teases the fans to a modded SUV that will get at least a leveling/lift kit and a new set of wheels and tires to go along with the window tint they already performed.
