2022 Ford Bronco Raptors Assemble for Striking Family Pose, All Ten Colors Attend

Has anyone imagined the Bronco hype was appeased once the 2022 Bronco, Everglades limited edition, and mighty Bronco Raptor were officially presented? Not at all, as 43-feet jumping Badlands and VIN 001 will soon prove.
Because everyone wants to find both traditional and novel ways of keeping fans and collectors entertained, we recently witnessed paraplegic motocross rider Bruce Cook perform an unofficial yet professionally thought stunt with an unsuspecting, bone-stock Bronco Badlands Sasquatch. Plus, Barrett-Jackson got dibs on the very first 2022 Bronco Raptor produced by Ford and will sell it with 100% of the auction's proceeds going toward the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound!
But, considering that normal people are not exactly hungry for social media exposure and may not have the collector bank account everyone dreams about at night, perhaps a regular 2022 Bronco Raptor is the saner choice. Sure, one also needs to be an affluent Blue Oval fan, as the dune-bashing rock-crawling widebody beast is asking for an arm and a leg of an MSRP.
Compare this $68,500 price to a 4-Door Bronco Base, which kicks off at $34,700 and even the 2022 Everglades limited edition may sound better at $53k. However, we all know that in matters of the heart and Bronco trim, no one should dare question the choices, so we might as well decide the Bronco Raptor is the only off-road way forward.
Alas, there are still questions to be asked even after firmly settling on the flagship version of the reinvented sixth-generation series. Such as: what color should we get for “our most capable Bronco” to be sure it is all dressed when going out the driveway or exiting the family garage? If that is the main conundrum for you, the peeps over at The Bronco Nation may have an easy answer: a Raptors’ assembly for a casual family photo session with all ten colors in attendance.
Naturally, the fanbase has its favorites, such as Code Orange, Oxford White, Shadow Black, or Eruption Green Metallic. So, which one is your darling and how do you feel about our choice, a 2022 Bronco Raptor dressed up in Velocity Blue Metallic?
But, considering that normal people are not exactly hungry for social media exposure and may not have the collector bank account everyone dreams about at night, perhaps a regular 2022 Bronco Raptor is the saner choice. Sure, one also needs to be an affluent Blue Oval fan, as the dune-bashing rock-crawling widebody beast is asking for an arm and a leg of an MSRP.
Compare this $68,500 price to a 4-Door Bronco Base, which kicks off at $34,700 and even the 2022 Everglades limited edition may sound better at $53k. However, we all know that in matters of the heart and Bronco trim, no one should dare question the choices, so we might as well decide the Bronco Raptor is the only off-road way forward.
Alas, there are still questions to be asked even after firmly settling on the flagship version of the reinvented sixth-generation series. Such as: what color should we get for “our most capable Bronco” to be sure it is all dressed when going out the driveway or exiting the family garage? If that is the main conundrum for you, the peeps over at The Bronco Nation may have an easy answer: a Raptors’ assembly for a casual family photo session with all ten colors in attendance.
Naturally, the fanbase has its favorites, such as Code Orange, Oxford White, Shadow Black, or Eruption Green Metallic. So, which one is your darling and how do you feel about our choice, a 2022 Bronco Raptor dressed up in Velocity Blue Metallic?