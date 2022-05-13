2024 Range Rover Sport EV Unofficially Revealed in Render Ahead of Land Rover's Timeline

Unfortunately, this is not a leak, but the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media exploring the idea of a posh, zero-emission Landy. One that has already been hinted at officially by the premium British automaker.
While the first 2022 Range Rover examples are reaching the hands of eager customers around the world to start their aftermarket customization journeys, Land Rover diligently took care of those who crave a smaller piece of the luxury SUV action. So, instead of a full-size one, they can now expect some cool mid-size performance SUV goodies from the 2023 Range Rover Sport.
The L461 third-generation iteration now also sports twin-turbo BMW V8 muscle instead of Jaguar’s supercharged V8 oomph and also comes with MHEV or even PHEV sustainability from ordering day one. But that is not all, as the British luxury 4x4 manufacturer has promised there will be a full EV option due in good course, around 2024. So, the waiting game is on.
But that is not going to be the case with the automotive world’s virtual artists. As always, they neither have the patience to wait for so long nor do they want to numb their CGI skills by passing the opportunity to explore the upcoming visions on their own. Case in point. The pixel master draws a digital parallel between his latest work and this posh, zero-emission Landy.
Considering that a 2023 Range Rover Sport can be had with BMW’s V8 and his latest virtual projects have all been focused on Bavarian heroes (for all the right and wrong split-headlight reasons!), we are not surprised he opted to imagine a Land Rover next. Who knows, maybe this Land Rover – BMW partnership will get a sustainable expansion and the Brits will also make use of the German eDrive technology soon.
Until then, the CGI expert has subtly changed the 2023 Range Rover Sport to better suit an EV-focused design with rather mixed fan opinions. Some regular folks do not want to see it anymore, while other virtual artists think he did a swell job. What about you, does this get a hall pass or not?
