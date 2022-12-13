Elegantly Low Oldsmobile 442 Rendering Is Pure Supreme Cutlass Restomod Muscle

The Oldsmobile Cutlass series was produced by General Motors from 1961 to 1999 and it served a bunch of Olds purposes across the compact, mid-size, and even the personal luxury car segments.
First, the Olds Cutlass was the GM division’s base model, a unibody compact vehicle. But its legend only began to form when it switched to a body-on-frame intermediate and started spawning a great number of versions, including the iconic 4-4-2 muscle car, the luxury Cutlass Supreme, as well as the high-performance Hurst/Olds, among many others.
The nameplate eventually turned into a veritable sub-brand, hence the colloquially simpler Olds 442 nameplate, as well as other denominations such as the Cutlass Calais, Vista Cruiser, Cutlass Ciera, Cutlass Cruiser, and whatnot. But, as always, people have their favorites – and the 442 versions clearly take the edge in this department. Both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm, of course.
The latter has an interesting new representative as far as the Olds 442 love is concerned, by the way. SPLEEN, the Eschwege, Germany-based automotive CGI and photography artist better known as spleen.vision on social media, takes an uncommon Americana swing in his latest virtual feature. Usually seen as a pixel master that doesn’t step out of his digital Old Continent comfort zone, this new project is a very nice surprise, indeed.
So, this is a maroon Oldsmobile 442 muscle car dressed up in slammed restomod and LED attire, obviously. The Cutlass Supreme references are fully intended, as it could also serve as a posh sedan to anyone looking for a ride with classic looks, premium awareness, and high-performance potential.
Hence the ritzy CGI background, for sure. But it also rides as low as possible on humongous, wide tires and aftermarket wheels, and hints at something nasty hiding under the long hood based on the massive dual exhaust setup. Cool, right?
