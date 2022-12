2024 Toyota Tacoma Pickup Truck Will Reportedly Get a 2.4L Turbo Engine and a 2.4L Hybrid

Previously expected to premiere for 2023, the 2024 model year Tacoma will switch to the Toyota New Global Architecture – Frame platform. Alternately known as the F1, this platform went official with the 300-series Land Cruiser. Shared with the luxury-oriented LX, the Sequoia, as well as the Tundra, it was developed specifically for six- and four-pot engines, including hybrid-assisted mills such as the i-FORCE MAX V6.A modular platform that can be adapted in overall length, wheelbase, and width, the TNGA-F will serve as the basis for the next-generation 4Runner, Hilux, Fortuner, and GX. Turning our attention back to the Tacoma, the 2024 redesign is expected to get a turbo four-cylinder lump.The Fast Lane’s Roman Mica and Andre Smirnov understand from an “insider source” that we’re dealing with a 2.4-liter engine, namely the T24A-FTS of the NX, Highlander, RX, and Crown. A hybrid version of this engine is reportedly in the offing as well, which is plausible given the i-FORCE MAX twin-turbo V6 of the Tundra. Even though a naturally-aspirated V6 like the 2GR-FKS in the 2023 model year Tacoma isn’t as stressed as a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the times are a-changin’.Toyota received a lot of criticism for discontinuing naturally-aspirated V8s from the Tundra’s options list in favor of force-fed V6s, but we need to remember that Ford sells way more EcoBoost V6-powered trucks than Coyote V8-powered trucks. General Motors now offers a 2.7-liter turbo across the board in the mid-sized Colorado and Canyon, a four-pot engine that outperforms the previous N/A V6 and Duramax turbo diesel.On that note, how do you feel about the Tacoma going four-pot only?