2023 Toyota Tacoma Shows Tundra Styling Cues, Including Massive Front Grille

The Ranger is the oldest mid-size pickup truck on sale today in North America considering that Ford launched the overseas model way back in 2011. The Chevrolet Colorado dates back to 2011 as well, but neither mid-size pickup truck shows its age more than the Toyota Tacoma.
Priced from $26,500 excluding taxes and options, the segment-leading pickup truck is rocking a six-speed automatic transmission while the Colorado levels up to eight speeds and the Blue Oval flaunts ten forward ratios. Be that as it may, Toyota intends to redesign the Tacoma from the ground up.
A gentleman by the name of Jordan spied the all-new Tacoma under tons of camouflage that fails to hide the oversized front grille and L-shaped headlamps. Pictured with the Access Cab and six-foot bed, the prototype can be seen benchmarking against the outgoing Ranger in XLT guise. Could this be an indicator for a force-fed motor? Perhaps, but only time will tell.
Just like the full-size Tundra, Land Cruiser 300, and brand-new Lexus LX, the next-generation model is riding on the GA-F vehicle architecture. Also known as F1, the modular platform will be used by the next-generation Hilux for international markets, the 4Runner, GX, and the Sequoia as well.
Nathan Adlen of The Fast Lane has an explanation for the camouflaged rear axle of the pictured truck. More specifically, Toyota is running coil springs instead of leaf springs just like the Jeep Gladiator. The Honda Ridgeline features a coil-sprung rear axle as well, but on the other hand, we shouldn’t forget that the Ridgeline is a unibody pickup based on the Pilot crossover.
Considering that Toyota’s redesigned Land Cruiser is available with twin-turbocharged V6 mills and a free-breathing V6 from the previous generation, there’s no denying the upcoming Tacoma will be topped by a six-cylinder engine. If the Japanese automaker can still make a case for the 2GR-FKS engine that combines D-4S dual injection with the Atkinson cycle for better efficiency, then it’s safe to assume that we’ll be offered a six-speed auto for the free-breathing mill and a ten-speed auto for the force-fed option.
