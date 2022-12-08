Awesomely Weird Toyota Mirage Camper Looks Like a Gaudi Masterpiece, Sells With No Reserve

If you’re looking for a camper that it’s sure to start a conversation wherever you camp, this Toyota Mirage is your best bet. It’s based on the trusted fourth-generation Toyota Pickup and has been extensively reworked to offer all the amenities of a modern camper.
I know, it sure looks weird, anything between the stepdaughter of the Wienermobile and a Gaudi-designed villa. But getting this out of the way now allows us to concentrate on the things that matter. The Toyota Mirage is a less-known camper built in the 1980s on the back of the Toyota Pickup. Early models used the third-generation pickup as a base, but in 1984, the Mirage moved to the fourth generation.
As such, it inherited all the characteristics of the trusted Japanese pickup truck. Although it was not known for its power or luxurious cabin, the Pickup (also sold as Hilux in other markets) was dependable and economical, a true workhorse. This made it a darling with the camper builders from the time, and we’ve seen many examples built by Chinook, Sunrader, Warrior, or Dolphin. None of them had the charm and personality of the Mirage, though.
The Toyota Mirage might appeal to those who found retro campers cool, but don’t be fooled by the peculiar shape of the Mirage. It packs a lot inside that fiberglass bubble, and it’s mighty practical too. Just look at the rear hatch, which opens upwards, but also features a door that opens, well, like a door. And if you think the rear cabin might not suit your lifestyle, note that everything inside is new and modern.
That’s right, you get soft-close cabinets with magnetic latches, a Webcasts gasoline-powered air heater connected to the vehicle fuel tank, and a fully equipped kitchen. This includes a Blackstone three-burner propane range, a Dometic refrigerator/freezer, and a five-gallon water heater. The sleeping area extends over the cabin, leaving room for other activities inside the camper.
The camper is also ready for off-grid adventures, thanks to its solar-powered electrical system, which uses a 100-amp AGM house battery and an inverter to power the electrical appliances. Everything, including lighting, heater, power systems, and the holding tanks, is controlled via a modern system panel. This camper also benefitted from extensive work to refurbish the mechanical bits, including the engine and the transmission, so it’s as good as it gets. The best part is that it sells on Bring a Trailer with no reserve.
