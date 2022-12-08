Toyota C-HR Subcompact Crossover Discontinued From U.S. Lineup

In 2017, the first calendar year for the C-HR in the United States, the subcompact crossover sold 25,755 units in this part of the world. Its best year was 2018 with 49,642 units, and that’s a big problem for Toyota.
So big, the Japanese automaker decided to discontinue this nameplate from the U.S. lineup after the 2022 model year. The largest of the big three Japanese automakers confirmed the inevitable to MotorTrend, adding that no replacement is due for 2023. Given that the Corolla Cross is more affordable and larger, this cessation does not come as a surprise.
Priced at $24,280 excluding the $1,335 destination freight charge, the subcompact Compact High Rider is produced in Turkey for the U.S. and Canadian markets. Prospective customers are presented with three grades: the XLE, the $25,045 Nightshade Edition, and the $27,300 Limited. All three are estimated to return 27 miles per gallon in the city and 31 miles per gallon on the highway (that’s 8.7 and 7.6 liters per 100 kilometers).
The XLE isn’t as spartan as one may think. 18-inch alloys mounted with 225/50 rubber boots open the list of standard equipment, followed by auto-folding power and heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind sport warning, puddle lights, Smart Key, Push Button Start, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear cross-traffic alert, plus Toyota Safety Sense 2.5.
Some peeps may be put off by the small rear windows of the C-HR, but the real issue here concerns the oily bits. The 2.0-liter N/A engine cranks out merely 144 ponies and 139 pound-feet (188 Nm) of torque, and the North America-spec Toyota C-HR is front-wheel drive only.
The better-styled Corolla Cross also comes in three grades (L, LE, and XLE), but its 2.0-liter engine pumps out 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet (205 Nm) on full song. Better still, all-wheel drive is available across the board. Priced at $23,060 excluding destination, the Corolla Cross also happens to be more frugal at 31 and 33 mpg (7.6 and 7.1 l/100 km).
