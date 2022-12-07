Taron Egerton Is Ready for the Holidays With a "Christmas Prius"

British actor Taron Egerton is ready for the holidays, and he proves that in his latest social media post, where he shows off his “Christmas Prius.”
Taron Egerton, famous for movies like Rocketman or Kingsman, has just hopped on social media to show that he doesn't leave his Christmas shopping until the very last minute. So, he is now ready for the holidays with a "Christmas Prius," as he called in the caption.
The picture shows him posing next to a white Toyota Prius that has a Christmas tree perked on top. With no tarp under the tree, above all.
The Prius has been a fan-favorite among celebrities since it was introduced, and Egerton isn’t the only one who drives one. Ryan Gosling, Tom Hanks, Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Devito, and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the high-profile names who pride themselves on owning the plug-in hybrid.
Egerton's Prius seems to be the facelift version of the fourth generation, introduced in 2018. That particular version came with an all-wheel-drive option (AWD-e) and redesigned headlights and taillights.
It is powered by a 1.8-liter L4 engine, rated at 97 horsepower (98 ps) and 105 lb-ft (142 Nm of torque), working alongside two electric motors, which add 72 horsepower, available based on the driving condition, taking it to a total of 121 horsepower (122 ps) and 120 lb-ft (163 Nm) of torque. It's available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive.
Based on these figures, the fourth-generation facelift Prius could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in about 13.1 seconds, with a top speed of 99 mph (159 kph). It featured a 0.75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for the front-wheel-drive option and a 1.2 kWh nickel-metal hydride battery for the AWD-e variants.
And while Taron seemed Christmas-ready, fans in the comment section had a lot of questions. One of them was the fact that he was wearing shorts while buying a Christmas tree. And some were about the scale of the photo that made the Christmas tree look pretty small and the car quite big. Others were quite concerned about the person who parked the car (who could’ve been Egerton himself) because they noted it wasn’t sitting quite between the yellow lines. But, despite that, he still seems ready for the holidays.
