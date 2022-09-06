Sir Elton John's 1992 Bentley Continental R Features Bespoke Audio System

Offered between 1991 and 2003, the Continental R is a rare breed. Only 1,854 units were produced with Bentley’s long-running V8, the L-series V8 engine introduced by ultra-luxury automaker Rolls-Royce in 1959.
Based on the Rolls-Royce SZ platform, the Continental R is the first Bentley not to feature a body shared with a Rolls-Royce since the S3 Continental. It’s also the first Bentley to use the 4L80-E transmission developed by General Motors, a stout four-speed transmission based on the 700R4.
Listed by Car & Classic with 95,921 miles (154,370 kilometers) on the odometer, chassis number SCBZB03A4NCH42094 doesn’t really stand out. Be that as it may, it has a few things going for it, starting with the custom-built audio system that features a total of 14 MB Quart speakers.
Offered at auction with a full service history in beautiful condition, the dark blue-painted land yacht was first owned by Sir Elton John. Presented with paperwork from Sir Elton John’s management company William A Bong Limited, as well as a letter from the previous owner stating that it was brought from there, chassis number SCBZB03A4NCH42094 was enjoyed by the one and only Rocket Man from August 1992 to November 1996.
Purchased from Weybridge Automobiles where it was serviced until 1999, the Conti had a few repairs and replacements performed over the years. The list includes the gearbox in 2002, window seals in 2006, the ignition switch in 2014, and a door lock in 2019. Two years into the British musician’s ownership, back when the odometer indicated only 2,956 miles (4,757 kilometers), the Continental R had its speedo and digital display replaced.
Current problems include a little bit of wear in the sumptuous leather, which is only natural given the current mileage and the car’s 30 years of existence. A bit of corrosion is present on the underbody, but it’s easily addressable.
With seven days of bidding left, Sir Elton John’s Continental R is now rocking a high bid of £23,000 ($26,500) after three expressions of interest.
