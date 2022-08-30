Zagato-Bodied 2007 Bentley GTZ Is One Sexy Collector’s Piece

Back in 2008, when Flo Rida and T?Pain were polluting the radio waves with Low, the peeps at Zagato Atelier took the veils off the Bentley GTZ at the 78th Geneva International Motor Show. Essentially a Continental GT Speed with fancier bodywork, the sexy-looking GT marks the first collaboration between the British automaker and Italian coachbuilder.
Nine units were produced in total, and chassis number SCBCF63W58C053420 is up for grabs with a little over 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles) covered since brand-spanking new. A two-owner example that’s been meticulously maintained throughout its existence, the GTZ offered by RM Sotheby’s is estimated to fetch anywhere between 400,000 and 600,000 Swiss francs.
That’s $410,745 to $616,115 at current exchange rates, which is quite a bit more affordable than the Batur. The limited-run grand tourer is limited to 18 units at £1.65 million ($1,922,655) apiece, excluding taxes and extras.
The auction house’s estimate also comes with a buyer’s premium of 12.5 percent of the hammer price for anything over 200,000 Swiss francs. The question is, is it worth it? From a car enthusiast’s perspective, that’s a yes considering that the Continental GT has always been a great car. From a collector’s perspective, that’s a hell yes considering this car’s rarity, bite-the-back-of-your-hand beauty, and status among other GTs from that era.
Supplied in December 2007 by DPM Motors of Monaco, chassis number SCBCF63W58C053420 is rocking desirable options that include 20-inch alloy wheels and carbon-ceramic disc brakes. All told, the options took the Continental GT Speed on which the GTZ is based to €227,700. The current owner acquired it in February 2015, having covered a mere 3,050 kilometers (1,895 miles) during his ownership. The current owner commissioned the Milanese outfit to undertake the GTZ makeover, then priced at €415k.
That’s a grand total of €642,700 or $643,930 at current exchange rates, not adjusted for inflation. And oh boy, there’s a lot of inflation to take into consideration since 2008, back when the financial crisis was in full swing.
Incorporating Zagato's trademark double-bubble roofline, the GTZ rocks nearly 600 ponies from a twin-turbo W12. Capable of hitting more than 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), this ultra-rare blast from the not-so-distant past will be auctioned on Friday, September 9th, at no reserve.
