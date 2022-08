Zagato-Bodied 2007 Bentley GTZ Is One Sexy Collector’s Piece

Nine units were produced in total, and chassis number SCBCF63W58C053420 is up for grabs with a little over 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles) covered since brand-spanking new. A two-owner example that’s been meticulously maintained throughout its existence, the GTZ offered by RM Sotheby’s is estimated to fetch anywhere between 400,000 and 600,000 Swiss francs.That’s $410,745 to $616,115 at current exchange rates, which is quite a bit more affordable than the Batur . The limited-run grand tourer is limited to 18 units at £1.65 million ($1,922,655) apiece, excluding taxes and extras.The auction house’s estimate also comes with a buyer’s premium of 12.5 percent of the hammer price for anything over 200,000 Swiss francs. The question is, is it worth it? From a car enthusiast’s perspective, that’s a yes considering that the Continental GT has always been a great car. From a collector’s perspective, that’s a hell yes considering this car’s rarity, bite-the-back-of-your-hand beauty, and status among other GTs from that era.Supplied in December 2007 by DPM Motors of Monaco, chassis number SCBCF63W58C053420 is rocking desirable options that include 20-inch alloy wheels and carbon-ceramic disc brakes. All told, the options took the Continental GT Speed on which the GTZ is based to €227,700. The current owner acquired it in February 2015, having covered a mere 3,050 kilometers (1,895 miles) during his ownership. The current owner commissioned the Milanese outfit to undertake the GTZ makeover, then priced at €415k.That’s a grand total of €642,700 or $643,930 at current exchange rates, not adjusted for inflation. And oh boy, there’s a lot of inflation to take into consideration since 2008, back when the financial crisis was in full swing.Incorporating Zagato's trademark double-bubble roofline, the GTZ rocks nearly 600 ponies from a twin-turbo W12. Capable of hitting more than 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), this ultra-rare blast from the not-so-distant past will be auctioned on Friday, September 9th, at no reserve.