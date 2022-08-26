Supercar Blondie Checks Out the Bentley Batur, Loves Its Power and Design Language

Over the weekend, Bentley unveiled its most powerful model – the Bentley Mulliner Batur. Even though its images leaked hours before its release, its unveiling was revitalizing thanks to the appealing all-new body design. Supercar Blondie got the chance to review this iconic release based on the already existing Continental GT.
The limited edition Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe drew off its curtains over the weekend at the Monterey Car Week. It gets the 729 ponies W-12 engine, even though the industry is currently focused on EVs.
But like all current releases, the British automaker's showcase is a glimpse of the direction they will take when they unleash their first-ever fully-electric vehicles, expected in 2025.
"With this car, Bentley is doing two things. Number one, they are showcasing some designed features that we're going to see in future EVs. The second thing they are doing is, this is the most powerful Bentley ever produced, so Bentley wants to go out with a bang," Supercar Blondie said.
Only 18 Bentley Mulliner Batur units will drive out of the British automaker's production plant, and each will cost a hefty $1.8 million. All of them are already spoken for.
Under the hood, the most powerful Bentley ever produced packs a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine pushing about 729 hp (740 ps). To complement the powerful W12, it packs an Akrapovic exhaust system.
Underneath its exterior refresh, the Batur is based on its older sibling's floorplan and mechanical package, the Bentley Continental GT.
Like the Bacalar, this Bentley gets its name from a Volcanic crater lake on the South East Asian Island of Bali. According to Supercar Blondie, like the design, the name represents the peaceful nature of the transcendent water body on the outside.
Things get a bit fiery on the interior. Just like the inside of the Volcanic crater lake, it dons an intense orange color juxtaposed against a raspberry red backdrop.
The overall design idea combines elegance and power, like a resting beast about to pounce on prey vibes.
