Bentley Mulliner Batur Allegedly Leaked Online Hours Ahead of Its Official Reveal

Bentley is hours away from officially revealing the Mulliner Batur. As usual with these kinds of presentations, someone managed to get an image of the vehicle a bit earlier than expected and then leaked it online. Until the official reveal, it is tough to say if this grainy image is just a low-res version of a genuine one or if someone is playing tricks on us in Photoshop.
Since the official reveal of the Bentley Mulliner Batur is merely a few hours away, we can take a look at this image just as a reference. It may be the Batur, or it may be a hoax, so take it with a grain of salt. With that being written, it is time to take a good look at what we could find about the Batur.
First, the image shows a coupe with a black grille that has orange accents on a diamond pattern. The look of the grille was previously revealed by the British marque, so this part is legit in our book. The wheels, complete with massive brake calipers for the front axle, also look legit, although the right-front wheel does have the Bentley logo apparently flipped.
With such a low resolution to work with, not to mention a grainy image anyway, it is tough to distinguish what is real and what is just your imagination filling in the blanks.
The human behavior described is the reason some fakes, including photoshop jobs on vehicles, fool so many people. Deep in your soul, you want to believe that what you see is real and that your eyes are not fooling you. It is not always the case, as you may be aware.
Second, another crucial element of the Batur is the design of the headlights, which is unusual for Bentley, and slimmer than expected. The taillights also appear to be thin, but we will stick to what we can see before making any assumptions.
Third, we already know that the Bentley Mulliner Batur will bring a new styling language for the brand, so we expected the design to be a bit different while also integrating classic elements from the Crewe marque.
According to rumors, just 18 units will be made, and each comes with the company's signature W12 motor. In just a few hours' time, we will learn if this alleged leaked image was the true Bentley Mulliner Batur.
