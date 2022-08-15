Bentley Mulliner Batur Promises Full Customizability, a Sort of Luxury LEGO for Grown Ups

Bentley is a legendary luxury brand, with a story that spans many decades and achievements. They have built a name upon opulent luxury on wheels and they are not planning to stop pushing the envelope anytime soon. Building upon their previous Bacalar model, Bentley will reveal their new, hand-built grand tourer at Monterey Car Week.
With the price tag usually associated with their bespoke creations, the carmaker promises an exceptionally exclusive, infinitely customizable, hand-crafted marvel, coach built by Mulliner. According to Bentley, the clients will be able to pick the color and finish of every surface in the car.
Presumably, this could mean you would be able to have your favorite fashion house design the interior of the car, bespoke to your personal taste. With materials such as 3D-printed 18K gold being available to choose from, you could truly turn the Batur into your uniquely lavish cocoon of mobile luxury. The limits are only being imposed by how deep your pockets are, so this new opulent grand tourer could be seen as the most expensive LEGO set for grown-ups.
Power will come courtesy of Bentley’s iconic W12 engine, with the one in the Batur producing more power and torque than any previous model. This is an important aspect, considering the brand’s Beyond100 project aims to transform Bentley into the most sustainable luxury car company in the world. This means that the W12’s glory days are behind it and this might be one of the last chances for petrolheads to get one. The famous powerplant will power the Batur into being the ultimate grand tourer with the help of the company’s most advanced chassis system. With the latest technology being jampacked into it, this exquisite automobile will benefit from extraordinary dynamism and handling to match its raw power.
Design-wise, the Batur aims to be much more than just a successor to the Bacalar. It will weave classic Bentley features into the new design language under the guidance of Andreas Mindt, Director of Design for the carmaker. The new Bentley DNA will rely on cleaner forms and the use of contrast to create definition and will spearhead the company’s design for the future range of EVs.
