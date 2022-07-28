2024 Aston Martin DB11 Facelift Spied Testing, Touchscreen Infotainment Confirmed

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has big plans for Aston Martin Lagonda. A range of full-electric vehicles will be launched by 2030, the year Aston Martin will have net-zero emissions in its manufacturing facilities. On the road to achieving this goal, AM will start production of its first hybrid vehicle and first electric vehicle in 2024 and 2025.
Come 2023 for the 2024 model year, the DB11 will be heavily updated according to Lawrence Stroll. Speaking to Autocar.co.uk in February 2022, the Canadian billionaire confirmed that every front-engined car from the DB series and Vantage series will receive a brand-new infotainment system with a touchscreen display. He also mentioned “no similarity at all to the current cars,” a boastful way of describing an extensive redesign.
Stroll has further confirmed some carry-over parts at the rear end of the Vantage, DB11, and DBS Superleggera. Unfortunately for prospective customers, we don’t know if the DB11 and DBS Superleggera will be renamed to reflect the infotainment, chassis, and exterior design changes.
What we do know is that the 5.2-liter V12 isn’t going anywhere, and the 4.0-liter V8 produced by Mercedes-AMG will soldier on as well. Tobias Moers, the former chief executive officer that was unceremoniously replaced a few months ago, made it clear that EVs will have to wait until the brand finishes launching the redesigned DB series and Vantage series.
Considering that Aston Martin designed the Second Century platform for the DB and Vantage, it’s pretty obvious that both nameplates need a few more years to pay for themselves. Moers also hinted that the successor of the DB11, which turns 10 years old in 2026, will be completely electric.
The pictured chassis mule isn’t it, but a glimpse of the redesign due in 2023 for the 2024 model year. Other than the Prototype Vehicle sticker on the rear, the only other change from the DB11 is the unpainted front bumper.
Stroll has further confirmed some carry-over parts at the rear end of the Vantage, DB11, and DBS Superleggera. Unfortunately for prospective customers, we don’t know if the DB11 and DBS Superleggera will be renamed to reflect the infotainment, chassis, and exterior design changes.
What we do know is that the 5.2-liter V12 isn’t going anywhere, and the 4.0-liter V8 produced by Mercedes-AMG will soldier on as well. Tobias Moers, the former chief executive officer that was unceremoniously replaced a few months ago, made it clear that EVs will have to wait until the brand finishes launching the redesigned DB series and Vantage series.
Considering that Aston Martin designed the Second Century platform for the DB and Vantage, it’s pretty obvious that both nameplates need a few more years to pay for themselves. Moers also hinted that the successor of the DB11, which turns 10 years old in 2026, will be completely electric.
The pictured chassis mule isn’t it, but a glimpse of the redesign due in 2023 for the 2024 model year. Other than the Prototype Vehicle sticker on the rear, the only other change from the DB11 is the unpainted front bumper.