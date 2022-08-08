One-Off 1954 Ferrari 375 America Vignale Convertible Could Fetch $7.5 Million at Auction

Produced between 1950 and 1967, the Ferrari America is a proper collectible regardless of year, model, spec, and condition. The one we’re covering today is a one-off in the sense that it’s the only cabriolet out of the 12 cars produced from 1953 through 1954 by the Prancing Horse.
First of all, what’s in a name? Chassis number 0353 AL is officially dubbed 1954 Ferrari 375 America Vignale Cabriolet, with Vignale standing for the Turin-based coachbuilder founded by Alfredo Vignale. Acquired by De Tomaso in 1969, Vignale ceased operations after the founder’s death.
Vignale is owned by the Ford Motor Company since 1973. Since 2015, the Dearborn-based automaker uses the coachbuilder’s name for a high-end trim level, which is a bit of a shame by all accounts. That being said, 375 refers to each cylinder’s displacement in cubic centimeters. The Lampredi-designed V12 actually displaces 4,522 cubic centimeters, and when it was brand-spanking new, the 375 America used to rock 300 metric ponies.
The free-breathing engine uses three Weber-supplied carburetors, and two examples of the 375 America were converted from the 250 Europa. The replacement of the 342 America was designed exclusively for grand touring in utmost luxury. The AL in the chassis name stands for America Lungo rather than aluminum, referring to the car’s 2,800-millimeter wheelbase.
Other than being the only cabriolet ever produced, what makes 0353 AL an enticing buy for high-end collectors? How about Enzo Ferrari personally selling it to Bianca Colizzi, the daughter of Italian film director Giuseppe Colizzi who directed Bud Spencer and Terence Hill spaghetti westerns?
What’s more, this bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful machine had four long-term owners since being imported to the United States in 1958. The consignor has enjoyed the car for the last 25 years as per RM Sotheby’s, which estimates a low bid of $6,500,000 and a high bid of $7,500,000.
To be auctioned on August 20th in Monterey, the Fezza is accompanied by a factory hard top. Recently submitted for Ferrari Classiche certification, the one-of-one 0353 AL still features the matching-numbers 4.5L V12 engine, four-speed manual transmission, rear axle, and alloy coachwork.
