Black Ferrari Costs $76.000 and Could Make You Look Very Rich but You Have to Fix It First

Ferrari enthusiasts looking for a bargain now have a black 458 Italia produced in 2011. The car has only 33.064 miles (53.211 km) on the clock and costs just $76.000 (around €74.300) but has been through a pretty serious accident.
The front end and the right side of the Italian model suffered quite extensive damage. However, there is nothing that can't be repaired. From what we can see in the pictures, there is no damage to the interior, and the airbags don't appear to be blown, which seems a bit unusual considering how it looks on the outside. Those who dare to buy and repair it will then be able to enjoy a pretty interesting car.
From the design phase, this two-seater berlinetta has benefited greatly from the company's Formula 1 experience. The contribution of Michael Schumacher, who was involved in the Ferrari 458 Italia project from the outset, played an invaluable role.
Under the bonnet is a 4,499 cc V8 petrol engine producing 425 kW - 577 ps (570 hp) at 9,000 rpm. It was Ferrari's first direct injection engine to be mid-rear mounted. It has very low piston compression, typical of racing engines.
At the time of launch, it set a benchmark for the entire Ferrari range, the company’s history, and the entire market segment. The maximum torque is 398 ft-lb (540 Nm). What's truly extraordinary is how it maintains high levels of power at low revs.
Engineers also focused on efficient aerodynamics and weight reduction during the design phase. For the aluminum chassis, Maranello engineers incorporated various types of advanced alloys. Aerospace-derived manufacturing and bonding techniques were used.
As a result, the Ferrari 458 Italia weighs 3,042 lb (1,380 kg). The result of the engineers' efforts sums up the exceptional performance of the Ferrari 458 Italia. Acceleration from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes less than 3.4 seconds. The top speed is capped at over 202 mph (325 kph).
Hopefully, this performance will be maintained after repairs to this example found for sale on Copart for $76.000 (around €74.300). The estimated value of this Ferrari 458 Italia – when not damaged, of course – is $206,825 (around €202.600).
