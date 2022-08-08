Event 38 Adds the High-Security Ironclad Autopilot to Its E400 VTOL Mapping Drone

More on this:

1 Event 38 Proves the Benefits of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power on Demo Flight of Its E450 Drone

2 Argeo Launched Its First USV for Inspection and Survey, Suitable for Offshore Projects

3 Fixar Unveils New Long-Range eVTOL Aircraft That Can Fly 186 Miles on a Single Charge

4 First Fixed-Wing VTOL Drone From Event 38 Is Now Available for Purchase

5 LiDAR-Packed Elios 3 Mapping Drone Knows How to Take a Hit, Gets Back Up After a Collision