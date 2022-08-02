Own a Piece of History With This 1954 Ferrari 625 F1 Auctioned by RM Sotheby's

In less than three weeks, you could have the chance to be the proud owner of a rare 1954 Formula One season Ferrari 625 because RM Sotheby's will put one up for auction for a couple of million dollars. A bargain if you ask me.
The Ferrari 625 is basically the tuned model of the legendary 500 F2 model, which, together with Alberto Ascari, dominated F1 in 1952 and 1953. However, many fans are not counting these two championships because they were run under Formula 2 regulation.
This happened after Alfa Romeo had faded, with BRM being the only credible challenger for the Scuderia Ferrari. Unfortunately, BRM withdrew from the competition early in the season, so FIA had little choice but to cancel Formula One and, at the same time, make F2 the highest level of racing.
As we said earlier, the 625 was a modified Ferrari 500 with a 2.5-liter front-mounted-in-line four-cylinder (with light alloy block and head) engine, which was water cooled and had a five-bearing crankshaft. The power output was 250 hp at 7,200 rpm, sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed gearbox.
This superb and rare Ferrari began life as a 500 model with the chassis number 0208F. It was the fourth of the five F2 examples, and the Belgian Jacques Swaters eventually bought it. As a result, the car was the first Ferrari ever raced by Ecurie Francorchamps. However, in 1954 the real F1 was back, and the 500 F2s that survived were sent back to Maranello and upgraded to 625 F1 specifications. Ecurie used this car for seven races in 1954 before trading it for a 750 Monza model.
The 625 put to action has the 0540 chassis number, which was owned since 2000 by a collector based in Germany. Three months ago, the car was inspected by Ferrari Classiche, reporting that it is stamped with the correct chassis and engine numbers and that the gearbox is also the right type.
This Ferrari would undoubtedly make an incredible addition to any car collection. After all, it represents one of the most dominant and essential periods in Scuderia Ferrari history.
