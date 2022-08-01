Ferrari Portofino M Overcomes Its Entry-Level Status With Novitec's Help

Novitec has added the Ferrari Portofino M to its list of modified vehicles, and the open-top 2+2 exotic model from the Maranello brand features enhancements inside and out, and a power boost.
Starting with the exterior, the Portofino M features several naked carbon fiber add-ons. Although discreet, the parts include the chin spoiler, side air intake trim in the front bumper, carbon surrounds for the air outlets on the hood, new side mirror casings, rocker panels, and rear lip spoiler. A selection of leather and Alcantara, in different colors, is available for the interior.
For the wheels, Novitec turned to Vossen, which offers two different designs. Both of them are 21 and 22 inches at the front and rear, respectively, and can be had in different shades. On the pictured car, they measure 9x21-inch at the front, and 12x22-inch at the rear, with a twin-spoke design, shod in 255/30 and 315/25 tires, respectively.
Lowering the ride height of the Portofino M by around 35 mm (1.4 in), the sport springs are optimized for these wheels. Owners who chose the ride-control suspension can get these springs with the hydraulic nose-lift system, which raises the front end at the push of a button by about 40 mm (1.6 in), thus making it easier to deal with speed bumps. The vehicle reverts to the standard ride height by pushing the same button or automatically upon reaching 80 kph (50 mph).
Three different performance kits are available for the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8. All of them use a plug-and-play module, and in the top form, which features thermally-insulated 100-cell sports catalysts, it bumps the output and torque to 704 ps (694 hp / 518 kW) and 882 Nm (651 lb-ft). Novitec says that the tuned Portofino M can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.15 seconds, 200 kph (124 mph) in 9.4 seconds, and a 325 kph (202 mph) top speed. The stock model, which has 620 ps (611 hp / 456 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft), does the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.45 seconds, and over 320 kph (200 mph) flat-out.
