Vendor Says This Ferrari Portofino Has Minor Dents and Scratches, They Won't Buff Out

Can’t afford to blow over $230,000 on a brand-new Ferrari Portofino M stateside? Well, with a little bit of luck, you could land a used copy with not that many miles on the clock for a few tens of thousands less.
The one pictured above, however, doesn’t exactly fit the bill, unless you can get it for cheap, and know your way around cars. Nonetheless, the chances of it being a steal are rather slim, considering that it has only 2,494 miles (4,014 km) on the odo, and it is said to run and drive.
Significant damages can be seen at the front. The bumper is not attached to the car anymore, and neither is the front left quarter panel. The hood is misaligned, the left headlight appears to be missing altogether, and the axle snapped. There are no deployed airbags inside, which could mean that the driver, and perhaps the occupant, weren’t buckled up, or that it was hit while it was parked.
Regardless of what led to its instant facelift, at least the engine is said to run, according to the Copart listing, which is good news, as you are looking at a turbo’d 3.9-liter V8 that develops 611 hp (620 ps / 456 kW) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque. Ferrari claims that a pristine Portofino M is capable of sprinting from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.45 seconds, and all the way up to over 200 mph (320 kph).
Located in West Palm Beach, Florida, and valued at over $300,000 if it was in pristine condition, this Ferrari Portofino M will go under the gavel at a future date. So, if you were in the market for such a ride, to use on weekends or as a daily, how much would you be willing to pay for it?
