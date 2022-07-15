New Bentleys by Mulliner Speak Mandarin, Celebrate Brand's 20th Anniversary in China

This year marks Bentley’s 20th since they officially entered China, and they are celebrating it with the introduction of four new special editions, limited to 80 copies in total, 20 for each model.
Signed by their customization department, Mulliner, they comprise the Continental GT, Continental GTC, Flying Spur, and Bentayga. Each one was inspired by a famous location in London, UK, where the marque was founded back in 1919, and they will be sold exclusively in the People’s Republic.
Dubbed ‘The Guard,’ the Bentley Continental GT by Mulliner was inspired by the Royal Guards that protect the Royal Household. It features a St James Red with Beluga roof that mimic the looks of the red tunic and black hats worn by the Guards, has a Moonbeam pinstripe, special logos, 21-inch wheels, and sports the Styling Specification carbon bits in Beluga.
Combining Linen, Beluga, and Hotspur, with lambswool mats, the cockpit has various other special accents, including contrast stitching and piping, and Gold Organ Stops for the HVAC system that mimic the gold tunic buttons of the Guards’ uniform. A Bang & Olufsen premium audio is on deck, with the speaker covers finished in black and gold, and the headrest embroidery completes the design.
Inspired by the Carnaby Street in Soho, the Continental GTC ‘The Carnaby’ is available in Jetstream II, Radium, Onyx, or Orange Flame, with Arctica pinstripe, special badging on the front fenders, and 22-inch wheels. Inside, it gets Radium hide accents, contrast stitching, Beluga leather, dark tinted diamond brushed aluminum on the center console, and several other features.
An homage to the State Limousine, the ‘Pall Mall’ Flying Spur has a two-tone finish, with Beluga and Claret, matching 22-inch wheels, bright chromework, and seating for four. Imperial Blue, Baroda Blue, wood veneer, micro-piping in Pale Gold, and crown motif embroidered in the seats and replicated on the rear center console, rear door panels, and on the passenger fascia, are other highlights of the build.
Rounding off the new special edition models is ‘The Savile Row’ Bentayga that honors the craftspeople of Savile Row. It sports Cumbrian Green looks, 22-inch wheels, Cumbrian Green and Portland hides inside, special quilting, High Gloss Burr Elm veneer, and bespoke embroidery showing a suit and bowtie.
