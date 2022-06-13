2023 Bentley Flying Spur S Unveiled, You Will See It at the Goodwood FoS This Month

Bentley has unveiled its Flying Spur S, a new variant of the British luxury sedan, which will be on display at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event in question runs from June 23 to June 26, 2022. The new version of the Flying Spur will mark the debut of the company's new S range, which involves offering more driver-focused versions of its vehicles without affecting their luxurious traits.
The new S version of the Flying Spur comes just a week after the unveiling of the Continental GTC S and Continental GT S models, which happened last week. With that in mind, the entire range will get S variants, and the debut at Goodwood will mark the launch of the first model from the S lineup that will be available in both a hybrid or a V8 powertrain.
As standard, the Flying Spur S comes with the company's Dynamic Ride control, as well as electronic all-wheel steering for that extra bit of agility.
Each Flying Spur S comes with a set of 22-inch alloy wheels that feature a distinctive design and are finished in Gloss Black and Pale Brodgar Satin. The wheels try to conceal a set of red brake calipers, but these are massive, so the attempt to disguise them is futile.
The interior will bring motorsport-inspired driver display graphics, as well as S tread plates, S embroidery on the upholstery, and dedicated badging.
The upholstery itself will be a mix of leather and "Dinamica," where the latter is a microfiber fabric with a suede-like feel. It is different from Alcántara, though, but it looks similar when both materials are new. Evidently, you can still have a Flying Spur with Mulliner bits or other customization options.
Both S versions of the Bentley Flying Spur come with a bit of extra noise, but each obtains it differently. The V8-engined model gets a redesigned sports exhaust, while the V6 hybrid involves "sound enhancements in the engine bay," as Bentley describes them. The purpose of the latter is to provide a more sporting character for the driver, while the rear of the cabin will continue to have low sound levels.
The Bentley Flying Spur V8 S model will come with 550 metric horsepower (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (567 lb.-ft.) of torque, which is enough for a 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprint in just four seconds flat. Its top speed is an impressive 198 mph (ca. 318 kph).
Meanwhile, the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid S comes with a hybrid setup that is based on a 2.9-liter V6 motor and offers a total of 544 metric horsepower (536 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 lb.-ft.) of peak system torque. It can sprint from naught to 100 kph (62 mph) in just a tenth of a second slower than the V8 S model can, so that is 4.1 seconds in total.
The plug-in hybrid model can drive up to 41 km (ca. 26 miles) in its pure electric mode, while its CO2 emissions clock in at 75 grams per kilometer, which makes it the most efficient Bentley yet.
As standard, the Flying Spur S comes with the company's Dynamic Ride control, as well as electronic all-wheel steering for that extra bit of agility.
Each Flying Spur S comes with a set of 22-inch alloy wheels that feature a distinctive design and are finished in Gloss Black and Pale Brodgar Satin. The wheels try to conceal a set of red brake calipers, but these are massive, so the attempt to disguise them is futile.
The interior will bring motorsport-inspired driver display graphics, as well as S tread plates, S embroidery on the upholstery, and dedicated badging.
The upholstery itself will be a mix of leather and "Dinamica," where the latter is a microfiber fabric with a suede-like feel. It is different from Alcántara, though, but it looks similar when both materials are new. Evidently, you can still have a Flying Spur with Mulliner bits or other customization options.
Both S versions of the Bentley Flying Spur come with a bit of extra noise, but each obtains it differently. The V8-engined model gets a redesigned sports exhaust, while the V6 hybrid involves "sound enhancements in the engine bay," as Bentley describes them. The purpose of the latter is to provide a more sporting character for the driver, while the rear of the cabin will continue to have low sound levels.
The Bentley Flying Spur V8 S model will come with 550 metric horsepower (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (567 lb.-ft.) of torque, which is enough for a 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprint in just four seconds flat. Its top speed is an impressive 198 mph (ca. 318 kph).
Meanwhile, the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid S comes with a hybrid setup that is based on a 2.9-liter V6 motor and offers a total of 544 metric horsepower (536 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 lb.-ft.) of peak system torque. It can sprint from naught to 100 kph (62 mph) in just a tenth of a second slower than the V8 S model can, so that is 4.1 seconds in total.
The plug-in hybrid model can drive up to 41 km (ca. 26 miles) in its pure electric mode, while its CO2 emissions clock in at 75 grams per kilometer, which makes it the most efficient Bentley yet.