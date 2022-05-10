Bentley Unveils Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Model With Awesome New Rear Seat Tech

Bentley has unveiled the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase model (EWB), which is set to go on sale later this year. According to the British brand, this flagship SUV variant will be responsible for up to 45% of all Bentayga sales going forward.
In order to create the EWB, Bentley extended the wheelbase and rear cabin space of the regular Bentayga by 180 mm (7 inches), while also modifying the underfloor, side panels, doors and roof to ensure that the final product looks as good as can be expected.
The wheelbase therefore now measures 3,175 mm (125 inches) from 2,995 mm (117.9 inches), while the overall length of the luxury SUV is 5,322 mm (209.5 inches).
Step inside the Bentayga EWB and you’ll find the new Bentley Airline Seat specification, which is said to be the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car, boasting 22-ways of adjustment and the world’s first auto climate sensing system with postural adjustment technology.
The climate sensing system can sense the occupant’s temperature and surface humidity and will then determine whether to apply heat, ventilation or both simultaneously in order to ensure your “thermal wellbeing.” Meanwhile, the postural adjustment system will make micro adjustments to your seating position and pressure points and can apply 177 individual pressure changes across six independent pressure zones.
“The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is our first car truly dedicated to the onboard wellness of its occupants. Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your journey, and yet with the Extended Wheelbase we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivalled interior cabin design,” said Bentley chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark.
“In combination with the incredible skills of the craftspeople at our carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, these advances make the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase the ultimate luxury SUV to drive or be driven in.”
On the outside, changes include the longer profile (duh), a new Vertical Vane front grille, new 22-inch 10-spoke wheels and a repositioned sunroof. In terms of soundproofing, Bentley claims that the Bentayga EWB is also quieter than its competitors, by between 4% and 26% depending on frequency and where you’re positioned inside the vehicle.
As for performance, the Bentayga EWB is powered by the carmaker’s 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 gasoline unit, working alongside an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces 542 hp (550 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, and it can accelerate this big boy to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds – top speed is rated at 180 mph (290 kph).
Buyers will be able to choose between two enhanced specifications upon launch in the First Edition and the Azure. The latter offers unique 22-inch wheels, bright lower bumper grilles, Azure embroidery and badging, unique quilted seats, mood lighting, heated steering wheel and increased driver assistance tech.
As for the First Edition, it comes with Bentley Diamond Illumination as standard, metal overlays in the veneer, a Naim for Bentley Premium sound system, LED welcome lights, plus unique embroidery, inlays and badging.
