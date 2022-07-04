New Bentley Bentayga Belgian Equestrian Collection Ready to Gallop Into Showrooms

Bentley’s Belgian retail partners and their Mulliner customization department have just completed a limited edition version of the Bentayga that celebrates the art of show jumping, named the Bentley Bentayga Belgian Equestrian Collection.
Already up for grabs through the company’s retail partners in Brussels, Knokke, and Antwerp, it is capped at 10 copies only, each one building on the Bentayga V8 and sporting many exclusive touches all around.
Finished in Spectre, a color scheme reserved for this model, the Bentayga Belgian Equestrian Collection has a carbon fiber styling kit, sports exhaust, and ten-spoke 22-inch wheels in black. The rear pillars are decorated by a special logo that can be seen throughout the interior too, where it gets Burnt Oak with Mandarin stitching and piping. Herringbone Sand Tweed inserts in the door cards and ‘Belgian Equestrian Collection’ veneer in front of the passenger with metal overlay are part of the makeover.
“The Belgian Equestrian Collection illustrates the creativity, craftsmanship, and individual personalization details that can be designed through Mulliner,” commented the brand’s Regional Director for Europe, Balazs Rooz. “Offering the dream car and attention to detail is what Mulliner stands for, and we are glad to see it happen in Belgium this time, now the new home of a ten-car collection of bespoke Bentayga.”
Powering the new special edition Bentayga is the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, without any modifications. The engine produces 542 hp (550 ps / 405 kW) at 6,000 rpm, and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm on 95-octane fuel. Hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission made by ZF, and all-wheel drive, it allows the luxury SUV to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.4 seconds from a standstill and 180 mph (290 kph) flat-out. The 626 hp (635 ps / 467 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) 6.0-liter W12 are still reserved for the Bentayga Speed, which is 0.6 seconds faster to 60 mph and has a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
