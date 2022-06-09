Denzel Washington’s 2012 Bentley Continental GT Is One Sweet Cruiser

After selling his 1997 model year Porsche 911 Turbo, the one and only Denzel Washington decided to clear his garage of another car. On this occasion, it’s a well-maintained 2012 Bentley Continental GT coupe.
Chassis number SCBFR7ZA2CC074711 is offered with a clean title that lists Denzel Washington as the owner until February 2022. Listed by the selling dealership on Bring a Trailer with fewer than 12,000 miles (approximately 19,000 kilometers) on the clock, the British grand tourer was sold new by O’Gara Coach Company of Beverly Hills, a California-based retailer.
Painted in a rather tasteful shade of blue augmented by chrome-finished alloys that measure 21 inches, the continent basher also happens to be a back-road blaster thanks to all-wheel drive and trick suspension. Customary of a grand tourer, you won’t find a manual transmission. This generation of the Continental GT features a torque-converter automatic, while the current-generation Continental GT levels up to Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch box.
The ZF-supplied auto and Torsen-based AWD are joined by a twin-turbocharged W12 that has passed an emissions test in March 2022 in preparation for the sale. W12 stands for a W arrangement and 12 cylinders, and boy, is this engine powerful! Originally rated at 567 crank horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute, this leviathan of a powerplant is a torque monster that boasts 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) from as low as 1,700 rpm.
Mounted with Pirelli P Zero rubber boots and equipped with variable steering assistance, this Conti rocks the standard-issue xenon headlamps, a reversing camera, oval exhaust outlets, and heated side mirrors. Air suspension with electronically-controlled dampers also needs to be highlighted, along with fine leather upholstery and similarly fine wood veneer for the cabin.
Amenities further include power-adjustable, air-conditioned, and heated front seats with memory, dual-zone climate control, 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with (rather dated) satellite navigation, aluminum pedals, and a color LCD flanked by the tachometer and speedometer. The latter goes to 340 kilometers per hour and 200 miles per hour, respectively. Zero to 100 kph (62 mph) takes 4.4 seconds, and the top speed is 318 kph (198 mph).
Originally priced at $189,900 before options, the 2012 Bentley Continental GT offered by “akpcm” on Bring a Trailer is going for $56,000 after 11 bids. Considering that the online auction ends on Tuesday, June 14th, it’s highly likely that more generous offers are on the horizon. To whom it may concern, the 993 mentioned in the intro went for $405,993 after 29 bids.
