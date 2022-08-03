Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Nears Production Completion, New Bespoke Model to Follow

Bentley Mulliner is nearing the completion of its limited production of the Bacalar, a bespoke convertible that it launched last year. Just 12 of these will be made, and Bentley has already noted that eight of them have already reached their owners. The remaining four are in the final preparation stage, which is the last step before delivery.
Once the last of the dozen Bacalar models is handed over to its owner, Bentley's Mulliner division does not plan to take a big vacation. Not yet at least, as preparing just one takes six months to complete. In other words, it will be a while until all the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar cars are delivered.
Fortunately for those who are wealthy enough to get a bespoke Bentley with a carbon fiber body, unique 22-inch Tri-Finish wheels, and a customized design for each vehicle, the British marque will not rest. Instead, Bentley Mulliner will look for the next big thing to come out of their workshop.
As Bentley noted, each example will go through a long list of quality checks, as well as other procedures that experienced specialists complete by hand. Mind you, once these vehicles are finished, the company does not send them to their new homes with the cheapest flatbed truck available in the area but deploys the Mulliner workshop's specialists for transport and delivery.
One of the finished Bacalar models was exhibited in Bentley's stand at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, where its new owner was handed the keys to it by Adrian Hallmark, Bentley's Chairman and Chief Executive.
The example in question was finished in a bespoke shade of Sunset Orange, has 22-inch wheels finished in dark gray satin with polished faces and gloss black highlights. The centers of the headlights come with the same shade of Sunset Orange, while the interior comes with Mandarin Orange as the contrasting color for its upholstery.
While the delivery process of all the Bentley Bacalar vehicles will take some time, the marque's officials have noted that Mulliner's next project is set to be revealed soon. So, if you happen to be able to afford something like this, be sure to contact your Bentley sales specialist, as vehicles like these tend to be sold out faster than happens with more affordable vehicles.
Fortunately for those who are wealthy enough to get a bespoke Bentley with a carbon fiber body, unique 22-inch Tri-Finish wheels, and a customized design for each vehicle, the British marque will not rest. Instead, Bentley Mulliner will look for the next big thing to come out of their workshop.
As Bentley noted, each example will go through a long list of quality checks, as well as other procedures that experienced specialists complete by hand. Mind you, once these vehicles are finished, the company does not send them to their new homes with the cheapest flatbed truck available in the area but deploys the Mulliner workshop's specialists for transport and delivery.
One of the finished Bacalar models was exhibited in Bentley's stand at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, where its new owner was handed the keys to it by Adrian Hallmark, Bentley's Chairman and Chief Executive.
The example in question was finished in a bespoke shade of Sunset Orange, has 22-inch wheels finished in dark gray satin with polished faces and gloss black highlights. The centers of the headlights come with the same shade of Sunset Orange, while the interior comes with Mandarin Orange as the contrasting color for its upholstery.
While the delivery process of all the Bentley Bacalar vehicles will take some time, the marque's officials have noted that Mulliner's next project is set to be revealed soon. So, if you happen to be able to afford something like this, be sure to contact your Bentley sales specialist, as vehicles like these tend to be sold out faster than happens with more affordable vehicles.