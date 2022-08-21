The Batur Is Official, Featuring a Bewildering Design To Inspire Future Bentleys

We knew from before that the company wanted the Batur to spearhead their new design language, which will be used for a foray into the EV market. What we did not know was just how gorgeous it was going to end up looking.
This striking vehicle is the work of Mulliner, Bentley’s bespoke coachbuilding division responsible for tremendous works such as the Bacalar or the Bentayga Mulliner EWB Gallery. They always pay unbelievable attention to detail and this is apparent all over their latest release.
Starting with the name Batur, which comes from a volcanic lake in Indonesia, they made sure to incorporate it into the design. It’s right on the front grille where a rhomboid pattern is split into triangles. The upper one is supposed to represent the volcano, while the orange accents on the lower triangle depict its reflection in the lake.
The details on the front of the car don’t stop there, as Mulliner made sure the grille would make this car instantly recognizable. It’s ever so slightly slanted forward, probably due to the Bentley logo being moved off the hood and incorporated into said grille.
The hood too has seen some changes, apart from the removal of the flying B. It shares that "spine" with the Bacalar but adds two subtle lines down each side. They go all the way around the windows, creating what Bentley calls an endless bonnet.
And it’s a good thing they do wrap around the windows as one big piece of trim, because the sides of the Batur are comparatively tame. The brand chose an elegant and highly refined design down the side. The doors are curvy and smooth, lacking the usual creases so typical of today’s cars. The details are relegated to the endless bonnet trim and the side skirts.
Then you have those muscular-looking rear haunches pushing the bulk of the car to the rear, which in turn creates a unique look that Bentley calls a resting beast stance. And this cannot be argued with as the car truly looks predatory and could make you switch lanes when you catch a glimpse of it in your mirrors. As well you should, since the rear of this car is just as amazing as everything else. With an active spoiler hidden in the bodywork and a trunk that curves inwards, the rear of the Batur looks like a sculpture made by a famous artisan.
W12. It truly belongs in the Batur as the latter is probably going to be the last generation Bentley to use this brilliant power plant.
We should also mention the 3D-printed 18 karat gold elements fitted around the start-stop button, giving even more flair to what is already an ultra-luxurious car. Moving to the back seats, they have been completely removed and replaced by bespoke luggage bags with stitching that matches the interior. This is a solid choice given the nature of the Batur. It will allow you to carry everything you want on your grand tours without the need to send your luggage ahead on an airplane.
